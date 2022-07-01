Netizens excited to watch Shah Rukh Khan on big screen in R Madhavan’s Rocketry, call him ‘genius actor’

Ever since R Madhavan’s movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was announced, fans have been super excited to watch this film. Well, the film has been released in the theatres today and as expected, fans are loving it. Social media is filled with positive reviews and everyone is praising Madhavan and his acting. But the one thing that has grabbed all the limelight is Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the film. Fans are jumping with joy after seeing the superstar on the silver screen after almost 3 years. Scroll down to read what fans have to say about SRK’s cameo.

One fan wrote, “After 3.5 Years @iamsrk returning on a big screen #Cameo in Rocketry.” Another fan wrote, “#ShahRukhKhan is Genius Actor, He is EXTRAORDINARY in The Movie.” A third fan wrote, “10 Minutes k liye cameo k liye itna appreciation mil raha to next year socho.” Yet another fan wrote, “The charm #ShahRukhKhan carries light screen on when @iamsrk Came.” A fan also wrote, “1288 days later Finally saw you on the big screen..I can't explain what we feeling right now. Just 10 Mints Cameo but This Feeling's.”

Check out the fan tweets:

For the unversed, Suriya is also a part of the project, as he will be seen doing a cameo in all the South versions of the movie. The film also landed in trouble recently, after one of the events, R Madhavan said that ISRO used Panchangam to launch the Mars Orbiter Mission. The netizens brutally trolled the star on social media for this unthoughtful remark. Nevertheless, the actor later clarified that it was ignorant of him to confuse the almanac with the Panchangam.

Helmed by the protagonist himself, the venture will also see Rajit Kapur, Simran, Misha Ghoshal, Ravi Raghavendra, Muralidaran, Shyam Renganathan, and Karthik Kumar in ancillary roles.

