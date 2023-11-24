Netizens feel Ranbir Kapoor looks like Sanjay Dutt in Animal trailer, recall THIS movie

On November 23, the makers of Animal finally released the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie has been garnering a lot of buzz since the announcement of the film. The trailer of the film won the hearts of fans on social media and now netizens on X (formerly known as Twitter) started trending Sanjay Dutt as they think Ranbir from Animal looks like the actor from one of his movies. Read below to know the details.

Netizens think Animal's Ranbir Kapoor looks like Sanjay Dutt

After the release of the Animal trailer, netizens felt Ranbir Kapoor exactly looked like Sanjay Dutt from the movie Sanju. The film was released in 2018 and chronicles the life of Sanjay.

One tweet says, "Sanju movie deleted scenes Is it just me or Ranbir Kapoor looks more like Sanjay Dutt now?"

Another tweet reads, "Now I see sanjay dutt in every part of ranbir."

A third tweet says, "In the opening scene, Ranbir Kapoor looked more like Sanjay Dutt than Sanjay Dutt himself."

"That trailer starting scene reminded me of #AkshayKumar & #AmitabhBachchan' s movie "Waqt:The Race Against Time". And #RanbirKapoor looking like Sanjay Dutt , so I thought it's Sanju movie scene #AnimalTrailer," a fourth tweet added.

One more tweet mentions, "First from Bollywood in ages that seems a theatre watch!Made by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who did Arjun Reddy & Kabir Singh that’s not exactly true. #RanbirKapoor looks more like Sanjay Dutt than in Sanju. Rashmika is fabulous."

In the film, Anil Kapoor portrays Ranbir's father, Balbir Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna is cast as Geetanjali, a possible romantic interest for Ranbir's character while Bobby Deol plays a strong and menacing villain.

Meanwhile, Animal is set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023.

