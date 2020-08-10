  1. Home
Netizens flood Twitter with memes on Badshah as rapper is accused of buying fake views for music video

Netizens reacted strongly to the news and Twitter was flooded with memes on Badshah. While many users called out the rapper, some others also tweeted in his support.
Rapper Badshah landed in trouble after the Mumbai Police claimed that he paid Rs 72 lakh for fake views on one of his songs. As per reports, Badshah wanted to create a record for most views in 24 hours for his song 'Paagal' which released in July 2019.  As per the police, Badshah has confessed to spending a whopping Rs 72 lakh  for 7.2 crore views to achieve the record. However, the rapper has categorically denied all these allegations and said that he is cooperating with officials who are probing this fake social media followers scam. 

For the unversed, the scam was first brought to light by Bollywood playback singer Bhumi Trivedi who filed a complaint last. A few weeks ago, the Mumbai Police had also summoned host and actor Gaurav Kapur and RJ Roshan Abbas in the regards to the scam. 

Badshah's news has, however, come as a jolt to netizens, his fans and even the music community. Over the weekend, the rapper released a statement saying, "Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I’ve categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them." 

Netizens reacted strongly to the news and Twitter was flooded with memes on Badshah. While many users called out the rapper, some others also tweeted in his support. Check out some of the reactions to Badshah's news below:

