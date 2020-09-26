Netizens flood Twitter with memes on Deepika Padukone as the actress gets probed by NCB
Deepika Padukone was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau to probe about alleged drug chats from 2017 with her manager Karishma Prakash. In the alleged chats, Deepika allegedly spoke about 'maal, hash and weed' and hence the agency called her questioning. Amid this, while Deepika was interrogated by NCB officials for almost 5 hours, netizens began to trend 'Stand With Deepika.' However, certain Twitter users shared memes on the actress on the social media platform as she was called for an investigation related to the drug case probe.
As per reports, Deepika was interrogated by a 5 member team of NCB officials that was headed by the deputy director KPS Malhotra. Further, a Times Now report stated that Deepika had allegedly admitted to her drug chats with Karishma Prakash. The news channel claimed that the actress admitted to the same while being quizzed by the agency. Amid this, Twitterati came up with several memes on Deepika where they used the hashtag 'Stand with Deepika.'
From sharing memes on broken legs to using Bollywood film scenes to depict the situation or to share stills of Deepika from her films, several Twitter users flooded the internet with memes about the actress as she was questioned regarding her 2017 chats with her manager.
Take a look at memes:
People trending #StandWithDeepika
Meanwhile their both legs pic.twitter.com/qtZF7EObmd
— MOGAMBO..KHUSH HUA(@MOGAMBO_TWEETS) September 26, 2020
Me after seeing the Trend today#StandWithDeepika pic.twitter.com/RPLEKCYCgd
— Kaustuv (@dwivedikaustuv) September 26, 2020
For those who are trending #StandWithDeepika #IStandwithDeepika pic.twitter.com/Ki3EICwZ7X
— Nikunj Rathod (@PROFESSOR_1809) September 26, 2020
#StandWithDeepika pic.twitter.com/wMJx3PrYoN
— Nirmala (@Nirmala53821513) September 26, 2020
#StandWithDeepika
When You see Your Daughter/ Son is supporting deepika Padukon
Le Father - pic.twitter.com/nWvjZ4kUwE
— ऋषि राज मिश्रा (@rishi_memes) September 26, 2020
#StandWithDeepika pic.twitter.com/pn2acG3hSw
— Rohit (@kaunhai_be) September 26, 2020
#StandWithDeepika
What the hell pic.twitter.com/0AinD8EKrz
— sadness_sanitizer(@smileecreater) September 26, 2020
#StandWithDeepika is trending on Twitter. #DeepikaPadukone
Meanwhile Rhea Chakraborty pic.twitter.com/pfhABapcrY
— Nitu Raj (@NituRajMahato1) September 26, 2020
Meanwhile, Deepika left teh NCB guest house after being questioned for almost 5 hours. Post that, her manager Karishma Prakash also left after being questioned for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor also have been called in for questioning by the NCB in connection with the drug nexus probe. They are currently at the zonal NCB office where they are being questioned by the NCB officials about the alleged drug nexus link.
