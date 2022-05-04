Netizens gush over Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill's bond at Eid bash, say 'SalNaaz ko nazar na lage'

Salman Khan is one of the most-loved actors in Bollywood. It was Eid yesterday and everyone celebrated it with a lot of zeal and excitement just like our Bollywood celebrities. Well, like every year this year too Salman held a big Eid bash. But this time it was held at his sister and brother-in-law Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma’s house. Who’s who of Bollywood were spotted at the party and we have to admit that it was quite a starry affair. But the one thing that caught everyone’s attention was Shehnaaz Gill and Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s bond.

In the video, we can see Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan twinning in black. Both of them came together to pose for the paps and the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor held Shehnaaz closely. In fact, Shehnaaz hugged Salman, he came out to drop her and the former Bigg Boss contestant even kissed the actor on his cheeks and pulled it. Netizens were so happy looking at their bond that they could not stop showering praises on SalNaz. One fan commented ‘beautiful purest bond’. Another wrote, ‘SalNaaz the superior bond of caring n respect’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in the much-talked-about Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the movie while Emraan will be seen as the lead antagonist. On the other hand, Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will reportedly also star Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma in key roles.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan gets clicked as he greets fans from his apartment balcony on Eid; PICS​