Netizens hail Sonu Sood for coming forward to help a man who sold cattle to buy cell for his kids' education

Sonu Sood praised by netizens for offering to help man who sold his cattle so his kids could continue with their education amid the lockdown.

Sonu Sood has been receiving a lot of praise on social media ever for his selfless deeds ever since the lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic started. What started with him helping migrant workers from all over the country get back to their hometowns amid the travel ban during the lockdown didn’t stop there. He then went on to arrange charter flights to bring stranded Indian medical students in Kyrgyzstan back to their homes and helped students stuck in other states get home. Recently, he is also launching an app where workers will be able to find jobs all over the country. The actor has been on a mission to lend a helping hand to those in need during these troubled times. And now, he’s got another mission lined up and netizens are hailing the actor for his gesture.

Most recently, news about how a man (Kuldeep Kumar) from a poor family from Himachal Pradesh had to sell his cattle in order to raise money to buy a smartphone for his kids' online class was published. The cow was a substantial source of income for the family, and he had sold it for Rs, 6000 to buy a smartphone for his two kids so they could continue with their education amid the pandemic.

Here is Sonu Sood's post:

Ravinder ji. Can you please share his details. https://t.co/dsKG4eCAmw — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 23, 2020

Sonu on reading about this immediately took to his Twitter account and offered a helping hand so that the family could get their cattle back. He tweeted asking for their contact information. The actor on his Twitter profile wrote, “Let’s get this guy’s cows back. Can someone send his details please.”

Not long after he tweeted, netizens flooded his post praising the actor for his selfless deeds. They appreciated him for going miles ahead from just helping migrant workers during this pandemic. A fan on Twitter wrote, “An actor alone doing so much for the poor of our coutry imagine how much could have done by our so called millionaire politicians...I salute Sonu SoodSir to the core of my heart may God give u more health n wealth in return of ur good deeds..Jai Hind Sir.”

