Netizens laud Alia Bhatt for her Hollywood debut; Say ‘she has the ability to win an Oscar’

Alia Bhatt has been grabbing all the limelight today ever since the news of her Hollywood debut has come out. Fans have been going gaga and jumping with joy to see their star shine even in Hollywood now. Reportedly she will star alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s Heart Of Stone. Since morning fans have been pouring love on the actress and have filled the internet with tweets talking about her Hollywood debut. The actress also continues basking in the success of her recently released movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Taking to his Twitter handle today, film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, “ALIA BHATT MAKES HER HOLLYWOOD DEBUT: JOINS GAL GADOT IN NETFLIX FILM... #AliaBhatt makes her global debut, joining #GalGadot in #Netflix’s international spy thriller #HeartOfStone... #TomHarper is directing the pic.” Reacting to this news one of the user wrote, “will say again and again ..Give her a good script in Hollywood with a stellar performance..she has the ability and can get Oscar as a best actress..may someone laugh on me but she will and she can!!” Another user wrote, “Congratulations Alia we wish oneday you play Marvel character.”

Check out all the tweets:

Meanwhile, recently in an interview with Barkha Dutt, Alia Bhatt revealed that she did therapy during lockdown due to bodyweight issues and body image issues. Talking further about taking therapy, Alia Bhatt revealed that she just started it as a hygiene thing to take care of her mind. She started this during the lockdown and over time realised that she has so many issues.

