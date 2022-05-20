Netizens laud Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, call Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer an 'enjoyable watch'

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been released in the theatres today. The much-awaited movie has been garnering praises from fans already. Social media is filled with reviews from the fans who are praising the movie, its comic timing, the acting of the stars and the horror element of the movie. The movie is the sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the leads. Check out what the netizens have to say about the film.

Twitter review of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

One user wrote, “An Evil Mind is more dangerous than a Real Ghost!. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is an enjoyable watch. Should be a hit.” Another user wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is good watch a complete entertainment enjoy the quality cinema dnt fall for screenplay nd blah.” A third user wrote, “First day first show done. The role of rooh baba was made for @TheAaryanKartik. Tabu mam, OMG!!! And @advani_kiara, fabulous. Par @akshaykumar sir ka cameo hota at least in the title track with Kartik to bhai katai zehar ho jaana tha #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

Check out the tweets:

Ever since the makers have unveiled the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, there have been frequent comparisons between the Kartik starrer and Akshay starrer. Talking about the comparisons, Kartik said, “I can't compare because it's too big a shoe to fill. I had loved him (Akshay Kumar) in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1, and have grown up watching him. It's better not to compare, I love him as an actor. We have tried our best to do it our way. But this is a new film, with a lot of new elements. I hope people will love it in his own dynamic”.

