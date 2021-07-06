Netizens mercilessly troll Mira Rajput as she gets snapped in a short polka dot skirt

While Mira Rajput's video made waves on social media, it also attracted some unpleasant comments from a section of netizens.

Mira Rajput was snapped out and about on Monday in the city as she was seen exiting a building in the suburbs. In the past, Mira has done quite a few brand endorsements and was busy shooting for another one at the beginning of the week. The paparazzi snapped Mira leaving the venue and heading towards her car. While the video of Mira's exit made waves on social media, it also attracted some unpleasant comments.

A section of netizens mercilessly trolled Mira Rajput for her outfit. She was seen wearing a simple brown top and paired that with a mini polka dot skirt. While Mira's outfit was a relaxed, fun and breezy one, a few called her out over the length of her skirt. One netizen commented, "Skimpy skirt for casual occasion." While another sarcastically remarked, "She’s wearing a very long skirt."

A few other users equated Mira's skirt to her daughter Misha's outfit. One such comment read, "Wearing daughters skirt," and yet another user tagged her and commented, "@mira.kapoor why did you bother wearing a skirt??"

Take a look at Mira Rajput's video below:

's wife Mira is no actor and has never made it to the big screen, but she does have an ever-growing fan base on Instagram. She has over 2.5 million followers and often shares her tips on motherhood, kids, nutrition, fitness and beauty.

Do you think online trolling against Mira Rajput was justified? Let us know in the comments below.

