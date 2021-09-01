Netizens mock Shanaya Kapoor for not being natural in latest video, call her ‘second Ananya Panday’

Shanaya Kapoor, who is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma productions, already knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. However, this time it was who was seen sharing a quirky video of the star-kid on his Instagram space. The professional clip gave fans a glimpse of her acting prowess, however, it seems that some of them did not like it. Moreover, many also drew comparisons between her and best buddy Ananya Panday.

On Tuesday, August 31, it so happened that the Bigg Boss OTT host posted a video of Shanaya that features her in a quirky setting. As soon as the clip surfaced online, netizens were quick to react. While one said, “second Ananya Panday, why can’t you act natural without overreaction”. Another was left baffled with the uncanny similarity between Ananya and Shanaya’s voice. They asked, “why do all of them sound the same?”

Check out the comments below:

In terms of work, a few months ago Shanaya made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram. While making the announcement, she articulated, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”.

In the recent past, the star-kid also hit the headlines for her keen sartorial choices during cousin Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. From dazzling in a yellow lehenga to slaying in a black slit dress, Shanaya Kapoor stunned the fashion police with her public appearances.

