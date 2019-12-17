Netizens question Bollywood's stoic silence on CAA protests across country; #ShameonBollywood trends

A few who have spoken up on the issue include actor Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Ali Fazal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu and Vir Das among others.
60237 reads Mumbai Updated: December 17, 2019 11:16 pm
News,Jamia protests,CAA protestsNetizens question Bollywood's stoic silence on CAA protests across country; #ShameonBollywood trends
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The ongoing protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act has riled up tensions in Assam and New Delhi significantly. There has also been an uproar over the students’ protest at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University. However, Bollywood  celebrities largely remained silent on the issue. A few who have spoken up on the issue include actor Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana. The Jamia unrest has taken over social media and many have used it to vent their anger out on the police forces. 

However, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others have largely remained silent on the issue. Netizens took to social media to also point out the viral selfie of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood celebs. While some urged actors to speak up and take a stand, many netizens trolled celebrities for supporting the students of Jamia and criticising the Delhi police for their actions. On Tuesday, the hashtag #ShameonBollywood started trending on social media with many questioning the Bollywood industry. 

Comedian and actor Vir Das tweeted, "A large section of the entertainment industry is not going to stand with you, and I'm sorry about that. They're gonna try and make a profitable movie about you someday though." Replying to this, one user commented, "Profits and Profits...Crores of Profits Not a Single, Moral or Ethcial person to spare.... #Imaanbechdaala #ShameonBollywood." 

Take a look at some of the tweets trending under the hashtag of Shameonbollywood below:

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Comments

Anonymous

Their patriotism is playacting. Ban their films.

Anonymous

Ban their films. All of them.

Anonymous

Bollywood n its people r the most disgusting part of our country baseless spineless n shameless

Anonymous

It's not surprising because they were just as silent with everything that went down in Kashmir. Not even the public stood up for Kashmir until the trouble came home. You see the protests happening in Delhi and Assam because the internet hasn't been shut down there.

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement