Netizens question Bollywood's stoic silence on CAA protests across country; #ShameonBollywood trends

A few who have spoken up on the issue include actor Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Ali Fazal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu and Vir Das among others.

The ongoing protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act has riled up tensions in Assam and New Delhi significantly. There has also been an uproar over the students’ protest at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University. However, Bollywood celebrities largely remained silent on the issue. A few who have spoken up on the issue include actor Vicky Kaushal, and Ayushmann Khurrana. The Jamia unrest has taken over social media and many have used it to vent their anger out on the police forces.

However, celebs like , , , , and others have largely remained silent on the issue. Netizens took to social media to also point out the viral selfie of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood celebs. While some urged actors to speak up and take a stand, many netizens trolled celebrities for supporting the students of Jamia and criticising the Delhi police for their actions. On Tuesday, the hashtag #ShameonBollywood started trending on social media with many questioning the Bollywood industry.

Comedian and actor Vir Das tweeted, "A large section of the entertainment industry is not going to stand with you, and I'm sorry about that. They're gonna try and make a profitable movie about you someday though." Replying to this, one user commented, "Profits and Profits...Crores of Profits Not a Single, Moral or Ethcial person to spare.... #Imaanbechdaala #ShameonBollywood."

Take a look at some of the tweets trending under the hashtag of Shameonbollywood below:

Profits and Profits...Crores of Profits

Not a Single, Moral or Ethcial person to spare....#Imaanbechdaala #ShameonBollywood https://t.co/C0F09soO2N — Manish Ahire (@manishahire) December 16, 2019

Gonna tell my kids... These are the most Fattu celebrities of India who always work for their profit !!#ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/EcMiDFOgvr — Sourabh (@SourabhJainIET) December 17, 2019

End of the day it's a business. They have nothing to do with our society.#ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/fYc0hOU0SG — Deeksha Talwar (@deekshatalwar7) December 17, 2019

Waiting for @deepikapadukone Or Kangna to grab a role of this brave girl in a film and then finally open thier god damn mouth to condemn the act of @DelhiPolice for their movie promotions #ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/Z6LM6mt1ir — Being (@Being_nastik) December 17, 2019

This Picture Is Enough To Say That Bollywood Celebs Only Work For Money And Fame. They Can Do Anything For Popularity Either it is wrong or right #ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/jlvuE3tCqm — Aakash Chaubey (@imakash32) December 17, 2019

Grow a spine pls. Talk about Delhi being burnt. No one gives a damnn abt your fitness videos today...#ShameonBollywood — Yugen - Mr. Singh (@YugenSingh) December 16, 2019

You all are blind or what?promotion ke liye to bada tweets karte hai.India is burning and you are silent#ShameOnBollywood#BJPburningIndia #AmitShahShouldResign — Go_girl (@gorgeous_docc) December 16, 2019

#ShameonBollywood

I wonder whether people of bollywood have any heart or they only beilieve in showing off everything including heart and soul #ShameonBollywood — Krishna (@krishnaderwal) December 17, 2019

Credits :Twitter

Read More