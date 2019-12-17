Netizens question Bollywood's stoic silence on CAA protests across country; #ShameonBollywood trends
The ongoing protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act has riled up tensions in Assam and New Delhi significantly. There has also been an uproar over the students’ protest at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University. However, Bollywood celebrities largely remained silent on the issue. A few who have spoken up on the issue include actor Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana. The Jamia unrest has taken over social media and many have used it to vent their anger out on the police forces.
However, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others have largely remained silent on the issue. Netizens took to social media to also point out the viral selfie of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood celebs. While some urged actors to speak up and take a stand, many netizens trolled celebrities for supporting the students of Jamia and criticising the Delhi police for their actions. On Tuesday, the hashtag #ShameonBollywood started trending on social media with many questioning the Bollywood industry.
Comedian and actor Vir Das tweeted, "A large section of the entertainment industry is not going to stand with you, and I'm sorry about that. They're gonna try and make a profitable movie about you someday though." Replying to this, one user commented, "Profits and Profits...Crores of Profits Not a Single, Moral or Ethcial person to spare.... #Imaanbechdaala #ShameonBollywood."
Take a look at some of the tweets trending under the hashtag of Shameonbollywood below:
Profits and Profits...Crores of Profits
Not a Single, Moral or Ethcial person to spare....#Imaanbechdaala #ShameonBollywood https://t.co/C0F09soO2N
— Manish Ahire (@manishahire) December 16, 2019
Gonna tell my kids...
These are the most Fattu celebrities of India who always work for their profit !!#ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/EcMiDFOgvr
— Sourabh (@SourabhJainIET) December 17, 2019
End of the day it's a business. They have nothing to do with our society.#ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/fYc0hOU0SG
— Deeksha Talwar (@deekshatalwar7) December 17, 2019
Waiting for @deepikapadukone Or Kangna to grab a role of this brave girl in a film and then finally open thier god damn mouth to condemn the act of @DelhiPolice for their movie promotions #ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/Z6LM6mt1ir
— Being (@Being_nastik) December 17, 2019
This Picture Is Enough To Say That Bollywood Celebs Only Work For Money And Fame. They Can Do Anything For Popularity Either it is wrong or right #ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/jlvuE3tCqm
— Aakash Chaubey (@imakash32) December 17, 2019
Grow a spine pls. Talk about Delhi being burnt. No one gives a damnn abt your fitness videos today...#ShameonBollywood
— Yugen - Mr. Singh (@YugenSingh) December 16, 2019
You all are blind or what?promotion ke liye to bada tweets karte hai.India is burning and you are silent#ShameOnBollywood#BJPburningIndia #AmitShahShouldResign
— Go_girl (@gorgeous_docc) December 16, 2019
#ShameonBollywood
I wonder whether people of bollywood have any heart or they only beilieve in showing off everything including heart and soul #ShameonBollywood
— Krishna (@krishnaderwal) December 17, 2019
Their patriotism is playacting. Ban their films.
Ban their films. All of them.
Bollywood n its people r the most disgusting part of our country baseless spineless n shameless
It's not surprising because they were just as silent with everything that went down in Kashmir. Not even the public stood up for Kashmir until the trouble came home. You see the protests happening in Delhi and Assam because the internet hasn't been shut down there.
