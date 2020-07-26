  1. Home
Netizens REACT to AR Rahman's statement on 'gangs working against' him in Bollywood: He doesn't deserve this

Given the raging debate around nepotism, AR Rahman's recent statements further shed light on favouritism existing in Bollywood. Check out reactions to the musician's statement below.
Award-winning and legendary musician AR Rahman has given the world some memorable music over the years. Over the weekend, the musician's latest interview created ripples on social media as he revealed that there is a 'whole gang working against' him in Bollywood. In an interview to Radio Mirchi, Rahman was asked why does he not pick up Bollywood projects anymore. Replying, he said, "I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours."

Given the raging debate around nepotism, Rahman's statements further shed light on favouritism existing in Bollywood. "Sharing a recent incident, Rahman said, “When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

Rahman's statement received some strong reactions from netizens on Twitter and the musician became one of the highest trending topics. One user wrote, "ARR is not the complaining kind. He possibly went out of his way to speak up cos a life was lost due to actions of such gangs. Here is hoping more voices speak up & perpetrators are weeded off."  

Take a look at Twitter reactions to AR Rahman's post: 

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Imagine what Rehman, Kangana, Sushant have gone through! Now anuraag and his teen Devis won’t attack him? Wait a minute, Rehman is an Oscar award winner, the biggest complex of anuraag.

