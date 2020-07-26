Netizens REACT to AR Rahman's statement on 'gangs working against' him in Bollywood: He doesn't deserve this

Given the raging debate around nepotism, AR Rahman's recent statements further shed light on favouritism existing in Bollywood. Check out reactions to the musician's statement below.

Award-winning and legendary musician AR Rahman has given the world some memorable music over the years. Over the weekend, the musician's latest interview created ripples on social media as he revealed that there is a 'whole gang working against' him in Bollywood. In an interview to Radio Mirchi, Rahman was asked why does he not pick up Bollywood projects anymore. Replying, he said, "I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours."

Given the raging debate around nepotism, Rahman's statements further shed light on favouritism existing in Bollywood. "Sharing a recent incident, Rahman said, “When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

Rahman's statement received some strong reactions from netizens on Twitter and the musician became one of the highest trending topics. One user wrote, "ARR is not the complaining kind. He possibly went out of his way to speak up cos a life was lost due to actions of such gangs. Here is hoping more voices speak up & perpetrators are weeded off."

Take a look at Twitter reactions to AR Rahman's post:

I mean really?.. disgusting #ARRahman a celebrity who's art is already Well known to whole world.

The only Indian singer to receive Grammy and Oscar. If he's suffering from such issues in bollywood industry, than think about other small actors) actresses.

Boycott Nepotism. pic.twitter.com/kepjsQAoum — Anmol Kaur (@anmolkuar) July 26, 2020

ARR is not the complaining kind. He possibly went out of his way to speak up cos a life was lost due to actions of such gangs. Here is hoping more voices speak up & perpetrators are weeded off. #SushanthSinghRajput #BollywoodMafia #ARRahman https://t.co/miinpdS9mQ pic.twitter.com/4qjGtqs19p — Sanjeev (@worldofsanjeev) July 26, 2020

Wtf. #ARRahman ko bhi nai chhoda! Bollywood was a mistake. Honestly, these filthy mfs don’t even deserve to breathe the same air as Rahman. pic.twitter.com/PVM2yqt4YQ — idk whatever (@superbatrights) July 26, 2020

If a legend like #ARRahman Sir is facing the heat, can't imagine what all the newcomers wanting to make a name for them would be going through

Why can't someone just be respected for their work n talent rather than playing politics to bring them down, be it any industry?(2/2) — NINAD (@NINAD1305) July 26, 2020

#ARRahman pata nhi kon pareshan kar raha hai sir ko Bollywood wale bhi kis haad tak jaskte hai yrr dil dechara k song kya banaye rumours spread kar rahe ho, we will always with you @arrahman pic.twitter.com/wfsDqADIxW — Ashad_wakiii (@Ashad_wakiii) July 26, 2020

#ARRahman is a blessing to humanity. His music is for the soul. He reminds us what it is to be human. We never deserved this legend. — TheBrook (@Southern_Brook) July 26, 2020

Big shame on bollywood film industry where right talents are doomed. They also target #ARRahman - God of Music. This show's that Bollywood mafia exists. #Bollywood — Anjali Sharma (@anjalisharma3) July 26, 2020

You know shit is real when it’s not just Kangana who’s talking but also people like ARR are voicing out.

There is no place for nepotism or groupism in TFI and ARR is the biggest proof for the same. Bollywood can keep its ‘echais’ with itself. #ARRahman #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/ToqxjSp2wY — Manasa Raghavendran (@Manasa24760668) July 26, 2020

#ARRahman

This Gang is in core of Bollywood, which have been producing shit movies since 80s.

Legend like A R Rahman, does not need validation from all-time incompetent actors. Its good that you did not work with them. They do not deserve you. #Bollywood — Samvedna Singh (@imsamvednasingh) July 26, 2020

I always used to think why he do so less music, I am his biggest fan. But now I know the reason, and if this is reason then shame on Bollywood, and people who run these gangs. Why they mix Art and politics together? #ARRahman https://t.co/ZzAKBbq7A0 — Anjali Sharma (@anjalisharma3) July 26, 2020

