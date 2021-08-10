Netizens react as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second son's name is revealed as Jehangir

Kareena Kapoor Khan and have been creating waves after it was revealed that they have named their second son Jehangir Ali Khan. Earlier this year, the Nawabi couple welcomed their second child, but fans have still not got a glimpse of the baby. A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Kareena had named her son Jeh. Now, this left fans confused as to what can be the full form of Jeh? But, after the actress revealed the full name in her pregnancy bible, netizens cannot stop talking about it.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan naming their son Jehangir Ali Khan. Some are heavily trolling the couple, while some stand in support of them. One user wrote, "#SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan keep reviving historical Muslim names and Indians keep burning. Well played!" A second user tweeted, "Kareena kapoor and saif ali khan naming their children: 1. Taimur 2. Jehangir and next one will be 3. Aurangzeb." Another user wrote, “What is the problem here man it's their choice #SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan are free to keep their son's name whatever they want. Guyz go get a life, they are working they are earning , let them live peacefully. So relax , nothing happened.” Check out what the netizens have to say below.

Take a look:

#SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan keep reviving historical Muslim names and Indians keep burning. Well played! #JehangirAliKhan — Waseem Mushtaq (@Wordswala) August 10, 2021

Kareena kapoor and saif ali khan naming their children:

1. Taimur

2. Jehangir and next one will be

3. Aurangzeb #KareenaKapoorKhan#SaifAliKhan#Jehangir#Taimur — Pratiksha Masurkar (@___pratikshaa__) August 10, 2021

#KareenaKapoorKhan is like Jali Kya ? Bebo is trending pic.twitter.com/L3mbI5xJRr — Bollywood Galiyara (@bolly_galiyara) August 10, 2021

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor seems to be running a 21st century Mughal dynasty by naming their kids after erstwhile Mughal Rulers. Timur is followed by Jahangir. I hope Saif doesn't consider himself to be Babur! #SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan — Tarun Mishra (@tarunmishra_) August 10, 2021

Ab next Shahjahan fir Aurangzeb aayega#KareenaKapoorKhan — TTushar Chitransh (@Wo4log) August 10, 2021

What is the problem here man it's their choice ,, #SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan are free to keep their son's name whatever they want.

Guyz go get a life, they are working they are earning , let them live peacefully.

So relax , nothing happened. — Aman Rao (@_amanrao) August 10, 2021

If they are naming their children Taimur and Jahangir, what is stopping you from naming your children as Pratap, Shivaji, Chandragupt or Prithviraj? — Sudhir(@seriousfunnyguy) August 10, 2021

What is the problem here man it's their choice ,, #SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan are free to keep their son's name whatever they want.

Guyz go get a life, they are working they are earning , let them live peacefully.

So relax , nothing happened. — Aman Rao (@_amanrao) August 10, 2021

The fuck is wrong with Indian people .. Let #SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan name their child however they want to .. — Nanu (@Chanop_Matey) August 10, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan held an Instagram live with BFF and launched her pregnancy bible. During the conversation, the actress revealed that she shot for a romantic song sequence with for Laal Singh Chaddha when she was 5 months pregnant.

Well, what do you think of the name Jehangir Ali Khan? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Netizen says Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is 'most handsome' on Saba’s pic of Inaaya; See the aunt's reply