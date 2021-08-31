Netizens rejoice and call Deepika Padukone 'Queen' as she signs her second Hollywood film

Actress surprised fans on Tuesday by announcing her collaboration with STXfilms and Temple Hill for a Hollywood film. The film will star Deepika in the lead role and it will also be produced by her Ka Productions banner. The actress announced it via her social media handle and as soon as the news was out, fans of Deepika could not control their excitement. This would be Deepika's second film in Hollywood after the Return of Xander Cage that had Vin Diesel with the actress.

While the rest of the details about the film have been kept under wraps, it is announced that it will be a 'romantic-comedy' that will be cross-cultural. Deepika will not just star in it but also back it as a producer. As soon as the news came out, fans of Deepika were over the moon. With the announcement, Deepika now has a long lineup of films including a Hollywood flick.

A fan wrote, "Truly paving her own way and breaking the glass ceilings. Signed her second Hollywood film so so proud of this Boss lady She is truly a go getter." Another wrote, "Managing Hollywood Bollywood and South Queen thing." Another fan of the actress wrote, "Your new movies and projects are going to be a bomb. Everyone one is waiting for your movies to come

@deepikapadukone #DeepikaPadukone." Another praised and wrote, "Queen of Bollywood is Deepika Padukone."

Meanwhile, Deepika also is backing The Intern's official Hindi adaptation and is starring in it with Amitabh Bachchan. The Hollywood film had Anne Hathaway and Robert DeNiro in the lead. Besides this, Deepika has Fighter with , Pathan with , Shakun Batra's untitled film, Prabhas starrer untitled film, '83 with , a film on Draupadi in the pipeline.

