Netizens rejoice and call Deepika Padukone 'Queen' as she signs her second Hollywood film

Published on Aug 31, 2021 12:53 PM IST  |  23.1K
   
Netizens rejoice and call Deepika Padukone 'Queen' as she signs her second Hollywood film (Pic Credit: Getty Images)
Actress Deepika Padukone surprised fans on Tuesday by announcing her collaboration with STXfilms and Temple Hill for a Hollywood film. The film will star Deepika in the lead role and it will also be produced by her Ka Productions banner. The actress announced it via her social media handle and as soon as the news was out, fans of Deepika could not control their excitement. This would be Deepika's second film in Hollywood after the Return of Xander Cage that had Vin Diesel with the actress.

While the rest of the details about the film have been kept under wraps, it is announced that it will be a 'romantic-comedy' that will be cross-cultural. Deepika will not just star in it but also back it as a producer. As soon as the news came out, fans of Deepika were over the moon. With the announcement, Deepika now has a long lineup of films including a Hollywood flick. 

A fan wrote, "Truly paving her own way and breaking the glass ceilings. Signed her second Hollywood film so so proud of this Boss lady She is truly a go getter." Another wrote, "Managing Hollywood Bollywood and South Queen thing." Another fan of the actress wrote, "Your new movies and projects are going to be a bomb. Everyone one is waiting for your movies to come
@deepikapadukone #DeepikaPadukone." Another praised and wrote, "Queen of Bollywood is Deepika Padukone."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Deepika also is backing The Intern's official Hindi adaptation and is starring in it with Amitabh Bachchan. The Hollywood film had Anne Hathaway and Robert DeNiro in the lead. Besides this, Deepika has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Shakun Batra's untitled film, Prabhas starrer untitled film, '83 with Ranveer Singh, a film on Draupadi in the pipeline. 

Credits: TwitterGetty Images


Comments
Anonymous : Haters are barking like a dog's hahaha. Deepika is the real superstar of Bollywood
REPLY 1 56 minutes ago
Anonymous : Keep rocking Deepu
REPLY 1 57 minutes ago
Anonymous : Real Queen Deepika. I can see some burhaters here.
REPLY 0 58 minutes ago
Anonymous : DEEPUUUUUUUUU,WE LOVE YOU! Amazing.
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Always Deepika Padukone.
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : MAN EXPRESSES ONLY IF HE HAS FEELINGS
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : deepika is our queen
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : LADY,ACTRESS,WIFE ,DAUGHTER. All this is just this wonderful person Deepika Padukone. !
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Wonderful Queen of Hearts,DEEPS.
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : GORGEOUS GUDIYA DEEPIKA PADUKON
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Amazing Deepu
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : beautiful deeps
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : DEPRESSION Padukone
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Hagna only know how to HAGNA
REPLY 0 38 minutes ago
Anonymous : Drug queen
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Hagna druggi
REPLY 0 38 minutes ago
Anonymous : Baanj ko gay pathi mila
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : TARE KO TOH KOI BHI NAHI MILA 40 SAAL KI BUDDHI KUTTIRINA
REPLY 0 37 minutes ago
Anonymous : DRUGGIE
REPLY 0 2 hours ago

