Netizens remember Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary: She will always be immortal
On Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary netizens flood social media with wishes remembering the late singer.
Lata Mangeshkar may not be with us anymore but her melodious voice and her songs will always stay with us. The nightingale of India passed away on February 6, 2022, aged 92. The late singer became India’s most celebrated artist as she lent her voice for over 30,000 songs in various languages in a career that spanned over seven decades. The singer was recognized for her singing talent not only in India but also on an international level. Today social media is buzzing with tweets remembering the veteran singer as it is her birth anniversary. Scroll down to see what netizens are writing.
One of the fans wrote, “Remembering the Nightingale of India and Bharat Ratna, #LataDidi on her birth anniversary. #LataMangeshkar #LataMangeshkar.” Another fan wrote, “Remembering nightingale of India..Great Lata Mangeshkar ji #LataMangeshkar.” A third fan wrote, “Happy Birthday The Legend ~Lata Mangeshkar Ji ~ You Will Forever In Our Heart #LataMangeshkar #Latamangeshkarbirthday #psaiajith.” Yet another fan wrote, “Your music always stay in our hearts We can't forget you Happy Birthday Lata ma'am #LataMangeshkar #Latamangeshkarbirthday.” Another fan also wrote, “HaPpy B'day Late #LataMangeshkar ji! She will always be immortal in the hearts of millions of people... #birthday #LataMangeshkar.”
Check out the tweets:
For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, 2022, after she tested positive for Covid-19. She passed away after her health condition deteriorated. The legendary singer was laid to rest at Shivaji Park, Mumbai with full state honours.
