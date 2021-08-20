Netizens salute the CISF officer for his ‘savage attitude’ who stopped Salman Khan at the airport entrance

and recently left for Russia to shoot for Tiger 3. The pictures and videos of them have been floating on the internet since last night. But netizens cannot get over a CISF officer who actually stopped Salman Khan from entering the airport as he did not complete his security check formalities.

The moment Salman Khan got out of his car, he was surrounded by a huge crowd of fans and photographers. There was chaos upon his arrival. Salman wore his mask and made his way towards the gate where a CISF officer stopped him, and as we can see in the video, he asked him to complete his security check formalities. Well, this was enough to win the hearts of the netizens, who are mighty impressed by the CISF officer’s unbiased behaviour. Well, the officer even made sure that the crowd stayed away from Khan. One user commented, “I am not a fan of Salman bt mujhe sbse aacha tb laga jb CISF Sub Inspector ne roka Salman ko...Salute him for doing his duty.” The user commented, “Loved the way the CISF guy stopped him from entering …” A third user wrote, “CISF inspector is damm good looking.. Equal to star.”

Check out the video & the comments below:

Meanwhile, Salman also has other projects like Guns Of North with Aayush Sharma and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali for next year. A few weeks back, Salman took to his Instagram handle, casually announced the film in a workout post, and claimed he is prepping for Tiger 3. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting to see the trio on-screen.

