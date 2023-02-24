How did Abhishek Bachchan react after netizens called him the best dancer after Madhuri Dixit?

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The trailer and songs have already got the audience quite excited. Ranbir's dance moves in the song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai have grabbed everyone's attention. His fans have been trying to copy his steps and share videos on social media. Recently, one of his fans claimed that he is the 'best dancer after Madhuri Dixit'. The tweet received mixed reactions from netizens. Now, netizens have added Abhishek Bachchan's name too in the list of 'best dancer' and the actor has now reacted to the same.

A user took to Twitter and shared a dancing video of Abhishek from Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan. In the film, he was seen funnily dancing to the songs like Ooh La La, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bhaag DK Bose, Mere Dholna Sun and others. It is still one of the most favourite scenes from the film. Along with the video, the user wrote, "he's the best dancer after madhuri dixit in my book idc idc." Another user reposted the video and wrote, "No more comparisons now. We got the winner@juniorbachchan."

Abhishek was left in splits as the tweet caught his attention. He was quick to react and dropped a funny reply. He wrote, "Was there ever even a debate on this?" followed by laughing emojis. Have a look: