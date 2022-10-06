Watch: Did Aryan Khan ignore Ananya Panday at Maja Ma screening after she admitted having a crush on him?

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, was recently seen attending the special screening of Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Rao's film Maja Ma. He was accompanied by his sister Suhana Khan. The special screening was also attended by a lot of celebs and Ananya Panday was one of them. A new video of Ananya and Aryan has surfaced on the internet and netizens can't stop reacting to it.

Aryan and Ananya are childhood friends but the latest video proves that they are not on good terms. The video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram in which Aryan is seen entering the venue while Ananya is seen standing alone. The star kid, who was recently given a clean chit by the NCB in an alleged drug case, was apparently seen ignoring Ananya. In the video, Aryan is seen sporting a white sweatshirt with a pair of jeans. On the other hand, the 'Liger' actress is seen wearing an ethnic outfit. Soon after the video was shared on the internet, social media users were seen commenting on Aryan's behaviour towards Ananya. Have a look:

