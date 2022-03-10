Netizens say ‘ur baby is Vicky Kaushal’ after Katrina Kaif drops her ad with Dhairya Karwa

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the cutest and hottest couples in Bollywood. Although, it has been months since they are married but fans are still not over this stunning Jodi. Netizens have been eagerly waiting to see the newlyweds sharing the screen space someday. Recently, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share her new advertisement featuring Gehraiyaan star Dhairya Karwa in it. As much as fans were excited to watch this ad, they had some questions for Vicky.

The moment Katrina Kaif shared the video of the advertisement, one of the fans took to her comments section, tagged Vicky Kaushal and wrote, ‘bhai idhrr daikh kia ho raha hy yh’ with a laughing emoji. Another user wrote, ‘how are you feeling after seein this?’ The third user wrote, ‘ur baby is @vickykaushal09 only’. Another user wrote, ‘I thought for a second that the guy is @vickykaushal09’. Then a user wrote, ‘iski jagah Vicky hona chahiye tha baby’ and the last wrote, ‘Husband ke sath zyada attractive lagta ye juice add’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Katrina Kaif’s work front, she will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Talking about Dhairya Karwa he was last seen in Gehraiyaan also starred Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While this ad marks Katrina's first work with Dhairya, interestingly Dhairya made his Bollywood debut with Vicky's hit film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

