Netizens shower Salman Khan with love as he hails people for staying home amid lockdown on Shab E Barat

Salman Khan took to social media to express his gratitude to people for staying at home on the festival of Shab-e-Barat amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The superstar also shared photos of empty public places and was glad that people adhered to orders. Twitter showered love on the superstar for his praise.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 has affected the lives of people and due to the lockdown, authorities have been urging people to stay home. Even superstar was among the celebs who urged people to stay home amidst the COVID 19 lockdown and shared a video in which he along with his nephew Nirvan Khan shared that even they were scared of his pandemic and were at their farmhouse. Amidst this, on the festival of Shab E Barat, Salman was left in awe when the streets and public places were empty which meant people adhered to orders.

The Radhe star took to Twitter to express gratitude to everyone for staying at home on the festival amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Not just this, Salman shared photos of deserted religious places, streets and a graveyard as proof. The Radhe star lauded people for listening to authorities and adhering to the lockdown amidst the COVID 19 crisis in the country. Salman wrote, “Wah ! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in . God bless n protect each n every 1 . .#IndiaFightsCorona.”

Seeing their superstar hail them, fans of Salman couldn’t keep calm and showered him with lots of love. Many wished him on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat in the comments while others expressed their love for the superstar. Some fans even prayed for Salman and his family and expressed that in the comments. A fan wrote, “May Allah protect you and keep you safe , happy, healthy and at peace always. Shab e baraat Mubarakkk.”

Check out Salman’s tweet and reactions to it:

May Allah protect you and keep you safe , happy, healthy and at peace always. Shab e baraat Mubarakkk — Tamanna (@SalmansDesire) April 9, 2020

Bhai Ek Dum Sahi .. #IndiaFightsCorona JayHind — Rohit Shetty (@iaRohitShetty) April 9, 2020

I am liking the way you are tweeting.. Full of positivity and realistic approach at the same time.. Love you bhai — Captain (@bbboy12345678_) April 9, 2020

No people around Masjid( or any public place) will lead to no people at Qabrastan ( or any Crematorium place) ! Salute Bhaijaan for the message — Kunal Das (@kunald_original) April 9, 2020

The superstar has been doing his bit to raise awareness among the people about the disease and urged people to stay indoors with their families amidst the lockdown. Salman himself hasn’t met his father Salim Khan for over 3 weeks as he is staying at his Panvel farmhouse and hasn’t returned to Galaxy apartments where his parents are. From urging people to stay at home to raising awareness to supporting 25000 daily wage workers of Bollywood, Salman has been helping in whichever way he can since the lockdown. On the work front, Salman will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film is slated to release on Eid 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter