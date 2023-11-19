Netizens slam Harbhajan Singh for 'cricket ki kitni samajh hogi' remark on Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty

The excitement of the ODI Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia has captivated Bollywood. A multitude of celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Athiya Shetty have attended the event, demonstrating their strong backing for the team. During the match between India and Australia, ex-Indian cricketer and spinner Harbhajan Singh made controversial comments about Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty and now fans are taking a dig at the cricketer.

Harbhajan Singh gets slammed by fans

During the World Cup Final match, former Indian cricketer and spinner Harbhajan Singh made a controversial remark on Virat Kohli’s wife-actress Anushka Sharma and KL Rahul’s wife-actress Athiya Shetty. Harbhajan Singh made these remarks as Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were spotted having a conversation at the stadium during the match, expressing his doubts over their understanding of the game.

Now, fans are leaving no stone unturned to slam the former cricketer. One X user asked the cricketer to apologize and wrote, “@harbhajan_singh What do you mean that the ladies understand cricket or not?? Please apologise immediately. @AnushkaSharma @theathiyashetty @klrahul @imVkohli #INDvsAUSfinal #INDvAUS #ICCWorldCupFinal.” HAVE A LOOK:

Another user expressed his utter disappointment over Harbhajan Singh's remark and wrote, “Typical Harbhajan Singh L. Disgrace as a person. “Filmo ki baat ho rahi hogi ya cricket ki- Pata nahi cricket ki kitni samaj hogi. Pathetic.” HAVE A LOOK:

One user wrote, “the commentator just said "yeh baatein bhi pata nahi kya hori hogi because cricket ki toh pata nahi kitni samajh hogi" when anushka and athiya were shown on screen chatting and it's the most disgusting thing I have ever heard.” HAVE A LOOK:

Athiya Shetty greets Anushka Sharma and her mother during the World Cup Final match

In a video shared by a fan, Athiya Shetty was seen warmly greeting Anushka and her mother before taking her seat beside them. Athiya looked effortlessly stylish in a pink oversized shirt paired with black pants. The partners of other players, including captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, were also present at the same box, creating a lively and supportive atmosphere. HAVE A LOOK:

Several Bollywood celebrities and their families, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others, united to show their support for Team India during the final showdown, adding star power to the thrilling match.



