Netizens slam Pooja Bhatt as she announces 'Sadak 2' final edit

Actress Pooja Bhatt on Monday announced that the final edit of her comeback film "Sadak 2" has been locked, only to face severe trolling as reaction on social media.

Pooja shared a funny meme video of a little girl dancing and wrote: "Mooood! #Sadak2 final edit locked and ready to be delivered to all key departments!"

Mooood! #Sadak2 final edit locked and ready to be delivered to all key departments! pic.twitter.com/fdmnFgPGL3 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 6, 2020

However, netizens do not see very enthusiastic.

"No one will watch it. Just saying," tweeted a user.

No one will watch it. Just saying — Vernon (@VineetS81878631) July 6, 2020

"Movie to flop ho gayi hai (the movie is already a flop)," declared another user.

movie to flop ho gayi hai .... — माझे नाव तरुण आहे। (@tarun_cool8) July 6, 2020

"Another nepotism on it's way #BoycottSadak2," shared another user.

Another nepotism on it's way #BoycottSadak2 — Kunal Tharad (@kunal_tharad) July 6, 2020

"Sadak 2" marks the comeback of Mahesh Bhatt as director after over two decades. The film stars his daughters and Pooja Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the discussion over the subject of nepotism in Bollywood has been revived and the Bhatts have been at the receiving end, among other Bollywood film families.

While Pooja got trolled on Monday, Alia and Mahesh Bhatt have also already faced netizens' ire lately on social media.

