Netizens slam Rhea Chakraborty after her interview; Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput claim it was scripted
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14th. In July, an FIR was filed by the late actor’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Ever since then, the actress has been under the radar. The actress was probed by the Mumbai Police and ED earlier before the case was handed over to the CBI. After two months, the actress finally broke her silence by giving interviews to various news channels. She made some shocking revelations. She opened up about her relationship with the late actor and various other aspects.
Rhea Chakraborty during her interviews stated that Shushant was the one who asked her to leave on June 8th. Rhea also added that she blocked Sushant on June 9th because apparently he didn’t want her in his life. She also spoke about their Europe trip claiming he locked himself in the room for three days in Paris. But stated he was doing fine when they were in Switzerland. Watching her interviews, netizens on Twitter were divided on her revelations. Most fans called it scripted and stated that it wasn’t convincing enough.
Taking to Twitter a fan wrote, “#RheaChakraborty is a liar I can sense it.” While another fan said, “According to Rhea, everything and everyone has negatively affected Sushant and his mental health except her. And she wants us believe her #RheaChakraborty” Another netizen said, “#RheaChakraborty not convincing interview @Tweet2Rhea @sardesairajdeep.”
“#RheaChakraborty What an interview Clapping hands sign .. You are a true actress.. Full on drama, full on blame game, full on emotions… What a movie... #Sushant #aajtak,” a fan on Twitter wrote. “Not sure how #RheaChakraborty brings statements about #SSR and is being contradicted right away by the public. She should script her Oscar winning performance and rehearse it well before puking shit on national news channels,” a fan added.
How can you say that SUSHANT used to drugs
This is not even proven yet
And you are making false statement against him.
Person like @Tweet2Rhea need to be exposed brutally. #RheaChakraborty
— Anurag Bisht (@ianuragbisht) August 27, 2020
For #RheaChakraborty to even say things like “ I am innocent girl” or even “ I have not doen anything worthy of being arrested “ or even “ I was never in contact with a drug dealer” is utter lie. Who wrote this script ?... whoever wrote this.. please ATLEAST make it Believable
— Nisha Aryal (@NishaAryal10) August 28, 2020
Not sure how #RheaChakraborty brings statements about #SSR and is being contradicted right away by the public. She should script her Oscar winning performance and rehearse it well before puking shit on national news channels #JusticeForSSR #SushanthSinghRajput #ShameOnAajTak
— Anjali Jha (@anjalijha5) August 28, 2020
#RheaChakraborty What an interview .. You are a true actress.. Full on drama, full on blame game, full on emotions...
What a movie... #Sushant #aajtak
— Urvashi Gaur (@iurvashigaur) August 28, 2020
#RheaChakraborty not convincing interview @Tweet2Rhea @sardesairajdeep
— Deepika Kadari (@deepikakadari) August 28, 2020
According to Rhea, everything and everyone has negatively affected Sushant and his mental health except her. And she wants us believe her#RheaChakraborty
— Varsha Pandey (@acynophilist_) August 28, 2020
#RheaChakraborty is a liar I can sense it.
— BANZAi (@banza_i) August 27, 2020
#RheaChakraborty
Stop playing victim card, let me clear one thing we all understand that a people having an opinion on something is very sticky but your opinion about SSR is changing by your situation, sometimes you say it's murder then say suicide. It's a kind of joke for you.
— Priya Patel (@PriyaPa67203777) August 28, 2020
#RheaChakraborty got trapped in her own speech! She’s said ‘he’s not mentally fit’ and yet she didn’t inform this to family!#ArrestRheaNow #SSRTrueStory
— Justice for Sushant (@nepometers) August 28, 2020
Only way to watch Interview of #RheaChakraborty with #rajdeepsardesai pic.twitter.com/Yut4FWX48w
— SanTweets (@TweetsActivated) August 28, 2020
Now i am sure there is nepotism in Bollywood otherwise i wonder how wonderful actor like #RheaChakraborty worked in few films. What a brilliant acting performance last night at #aajtak interview #JusticeforSSR @shekharsuman7 @aajtak @shwetasinghkirt @anky1912
— jiten vij (@jitenvij) August 28, 2020
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Abundantly clear she keeps changing her statement per the situation... Everything abt Ssr is in public platform... Before making any statement she should study his interviews A claustrophobic man takes meds before flying then out off mind for 3days.... Yet in an interview he is learning to fly a plane and mind u the cockpit is even smaller than sitting in first class...... And if u watched his interviews... He hides nothing.... Even says on national TV that they never had enuf money while growing up...he is an insomniac so if he was claustrophobic he would have said it
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
How much did Rajdeep Satdesai get to do this interview with this w ch Rhea.. She should have never been given a national platform.. Shame on Aaaj Tak, Shame on NDTV..
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Of course it was scripted with fake tears added etc. but even with script she has managed to tell some real porkies. She can’t have it both ways - if he had psch problems she had an obligation to do proper handover and she was negligent in this. Which is it Rhea - he had psych problems and You were fertile cr in your duties as his “mother” (primary care giver according to dr) or he had no such mental probs except for what you were slipping in his tea.