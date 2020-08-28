Netizens slam Rhea Chakraborty after her interview; Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput claim it was scripted

Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence after two months by giving interviews to various news channels. Netizens slam the actress by calling all the interviews scripted.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14th. In July, an FIR was filed by the late actor’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Ever since then, the actress has been under the radar. The actress was probed by the Mumbai Police and ED earlier before the case was handed over to the CBI. After two months, the actress finally broke her silence by giving interviews to various news channels. She made some shocking revelations. She opened up about her relationship with the late actor and various other aspects.

Rhea Chakraborty during her interviews stated that Shushant was the one who asked her to leave on June 8th. Rhea also added that she blocked Sushant on June 9th because apparently he didn’t want her in his life. She also spoke about their Europe trip claiming he locked himself in the room for three days in Paris. But stated he was doing fine when they were in Switzerland. Watching her interviews, netizens on Twitter were divided on her revelations. Most fans called it scripted and stated that it wasn’t convincing enough.

