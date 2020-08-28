1
Netizens slam Rhea Chakraborty after her interview; Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput claim it was scripted

Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence after two months by giving interviews to various news channels. Netizens slam the actress by calling all the interviews scripted.
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 09:48 am
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14th. In July, an FIR was filed by the late actor’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Ever since then, the actress has been under the radar. The actress was probed by the Mumbai Police and ED earlier before the case was handed over to the CBI. After two months, the actress finally broke her silence by giving interviews to various news channels. She made some shocking revelations. She opened up about her relationship with the late actor and various other aspects. 

Rhea Chakraborty during her interviews stated that Shushant was the one who asked her to leave on June 8th. Rhea also added that she blocked Sushant on June 9th because apparently he didn’t want her in his life. She also spoke about their Europe trip claiming he locked himself in the room for three days in Paris. But stated he was doing fine when they were in Switzerland. Watching her interviews, netizens on Twitter were divided on her revelations. Most fans called it scripted and stated that it wasn’t convincing enough. 

Taking to Twitter a fan wrote, “#RheaChakraborty is a liar I can sense it.” While another fan said, “According to Rhea, everything and everyone has negatively affected Sushant and his mental health except her. And she wants us believe her #RheaChakraborty” Another netizen said, “#RheaChakraborty not convincing interview @Tweet2Rhea @sardesairajdeep.” 

“#RheaChakraborty What an interview Clapping hands sign .. You are a true actress.. Full on drama, full on blame game, full on emotions… What a movie... #Sushant #aajtak,” a fan on Twitter wrote. “Not sure how #RheaChakraborty brings statements about #SSR and is being contradicted right away by the public. She should script her Oscar winning performance and rehearse it well before puking shit on national news channels,” a fan added. 

Here are tweets by the netizens: 

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Abundantly clear she keeps changing her statement per the situation... Everything abt Ssr is in public platform... Before making any statement she should study his interviews A claustrophobic man takes meds before flying then out off mind for 3days.... Yet in an interview he is learning to fly a plane and mind u the cockpit is even smaller than sitting in first class...... And if u watched his interviews... He hides nothing.... Even says on national TV that they never had enuf money while growing up...he is an insomniac so if he was claustrophobic he would have said it

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

How much did Rajdeep Satdesai get to do this interview with this w ch Rhea.. She should have never been given a national platform.. Shame on Aaaj Tak, Shame on NDTV..

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Of course it was scripted with fake tears added etc. but even with script she has managed to tell some real porkies. She can’t have it both ways - if he had psch problems she had an obligation to do proper handover and she was negligent in this. Which is it Rhea - he had psych problems and You were fertile cr in your duties as his “mother” (primary care giver according to dr) or he had no such mental probs except for what you were slipping in his tea.

