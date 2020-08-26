Netizens SLAM Rhea Chakraborty & trend #RheaDrugChat over alleged drug conspiracy in Sushant Singh Rajput case

It’s been a few days since the CBI has taken over the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, but the latest developments that have arisen are nothing less than shocking. Most recently the ED retrieved deleted Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted Whatsapp chats and shared it with the CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau. The chats reportedly showcase a new possible drug angle after her suspicious conversation with a few people.

The supposedly retrieved chats indicated that Rhea was allegedly using illegal drugs like MDMA, Hash and Marijuana. Apart from that, the actress reportedly took instructions from an employee from a talent management agency in order to administer a drug for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The report also stated that apart from this, the actress also supposedly got in touch with a number of different people at various times in order to arrange illegal drugs. In 2017, she reportedly contacted an alleged drug dealer for a drug called MD.

After the reportedly deleted chats were exposed by ED, the hashtag #RheaDrugChat is trending on Twitter as netizens have taken to their very own account and slammed the actress. “#RheaDrugChat If the ED hs really spoken about a possible drug angle,I wont b surprised if SSR ws being drugged.this is so so so painful 2knw the guy must be crying fr help but he only had evil vultures around #ArrestRhea #ArrestSandeepSingh #SushantSinghRajput #SushantWasKilled,” a fan wrote.

“#RheaDrugChat ED, CBI then Narcotics What are they still waiting for? Such heinous task Rhea did,she should not be spared by the judiciary at all. Its the time to restore the faith of people in judiciary more,by putting Rhea and company in jail forever,pay for your bad karma,” a fan said. While another added, “#RheaDrugChat Big Fishes are behind her. How can she hire such a costly lawyer?? Answer of this question might lead to one of the fish.”

"Anyways, are we interested in knowing if she does drugs and stuffs?this is the matter of drug dealing,supplying and giving it to others without their consent," a fan said.

@Tweet2Rhea, #RheaChakrobarty #RheaDrugChat,” a fan said. Another fan wrote, “#RheaDrugChat in my life I have not see anyone got punished by law all escape by plotting best lawyers they guys know how to play within four corners of law twist evidence n make people hostile. Unless fear of punishment dont come the real dirt of this country cannot get cleaned.”

