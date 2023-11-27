Netizens spot 'weird coincidence' between Anil Kapoor's roles in Animal and Dil Dhadakne Do; PIC

Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his action crime film Animal in which he plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father Balraj Singh.

Ahead of its release, netizens have pointed out a 'weird coincidence' between his role in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's directorial and his role in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. Let's find out what it is.

Anil Kapoor's Animal role has a Dil Dhadakne Do connection

In the BollyBlindsNGossip subreddit group on Reddit, a user pointed out that Anil Kapoor's character as Balraj Singh in Animal looks similar to his role in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do. The user shared an image of Balraj getting shot in Animal and compared it to a scene of Anil's character playing golf in Dil Dhadakne Do. The similarities are uncanny as both these characters are wearing similar blue outfits while playing golf.

Check out the picture!

Ranbir Kapoor on Animal's lengthy runtime

At a recent press meet that took place in Bengaluru, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about Animal's long runtime. He said, "We are not releasing a film this long because we are arrogant about it. We felt that the story required this amount of time to reach the audience in the best way possible.”

The actor further added, “And actually, all of us have seen the cut of this film which was 3 hours, 49 minutes, and that also held. Wo bhi entertaining tha. But Sandeep has worked very hard to bring the length down. Because you cannot stretch it that much also. But hope that the audience doesn't get panicked by the length. Just come and experience cinema at its best.”

Animal is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Saloni Batra and Suresh Oberoi. The film will release on December 1st, 2023.

