Netizens suggest Amitabh Bachchan to uninstall WhatsApp as he shares fake #9pm9minutes satellite photo

After 9 pm on Sunday night, a photo which popped up on social media was shared widely by netizens as a joke and was re-tweeted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Veteran star Amitabh Bachchan's tweets are again making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Big B, who is one of the most tech savvy actors, landed in a bit of a soup on Sunday night after he shared a fake satellite image after India came together for PM Modi's #9pm9minutes call and lit candles across the country. Soon after, NASA became the top trend on Twitter and the infamous and fake photo of India during Diwali started doing the rounds. Another photo which popped up and was shared widely by netizens as a joke was tweeted by Big B.

"When the world was wavering! Hindustan was shining! Today's picture is telling this," the picture was tweeted alongside this post. Big B retweeted the photo and captioned it, "The World sees us.. we are ONE.." Here's the post:

The World sees us .. we are ONE .. https://t.co/68k9NagfkI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

Netizens informed the star that the photo shared was in fact a fake one.While some other users called out Big B for retweeting and sharing posts without cross checking for facts. "More than Hand Sanitizers, India needs more BRAIN SANITIZERS.." wrote one user. Another commented, "Please uninstall whatsapp."

Take a look at some of the reactions to Big B's post:

And this is FAKE, sojao sir — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) April 5, 2020

Whatsapp ruined the celebs by unmasking them and exposing their superlative levels of stupidity — Vinay Kumar Dokani | (@VinayDokania) April 5, 2020

That's true but this is an old pic...I guess. — Deepika Singh Rajawat (@DeepikaSRajawat) April 5, 2020

Koi phone le lo sir ke hath se. — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) April 5, 2020

More than Hand Sanitizers, India needs more BRAIN SANITIZERS.. pic.twitter.com/BMflySi5st — Vinay Kumar Dokani | (@VinayDokania) April 5, 2020

Please uninstall whatsapp — Suboohi (@subiism) April 5, 2020

Including Amitabh Bachchan, , , , , , , Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and many others came together to light a candle and stand in solidarity with the rest of India.

