Netizens threaten to ‘boycott’ Karan Johar’s authored children's book and TROLL him post announcement

Karan Johar took to social media to announce the release of his first-ever authored children’s book in an adorable post. However, Twitter did not take it well and trolled the filmmaker amid the nepotism row that was sparked off post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Over the past few months, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have called out several Bollywood celebs post the actor’s demise with regards to the nepotism row. Among them, filmmaker Karan Johar has been called out several times in the past few months amid the nepotism debate that was sparked off after Sushant’s untimely demise. While the filmmaker has kept away from social media for a long time, he recently returned to social media and wished everyone on Onam as well. Now, Karan took to social media to announce his first ever authored children’s book but that seems to have irked Twitterati more. 

Karan announced that he has penned a children’s book for the first time that showcases the story of twins named Luv and Kusha. The name of the book that Karan revealed was ‘The Big Thoughts of Little Luv.’ However, Karan’s announcement did not go down too well with the netizens who called out the filmmaker for nepotism. Many even threatened to boycott the filmmaker’s book in the comments on Karan’s announcement post. Some even accused Karan of using his children in the post for ‘gaining sympathy.’ 

A user took to the comment section on Twitter of Karan’s post and wrote, “Using your children for sympathy.” Another user wrote, “You Boycott the Sushant! Now the people are Boycotting your children's! You are a product of nepotism, that's y you always choose nepotism over real talent. But now people are awaken, your bad Karma will be face by ur children's. Shame on you!.”

Take a look at Netizens trolling Karan Johar:

Meanwhile, the filmmaker had turned off his comments on social media for over 2 months and recently enabled them on Twitter. On Instagram, Karan’s comments remain limited. The filmmaker faced a lot of heat after Sushant’s death as netizens called him out over the nepotism row. Even when Karan shared a wish on Ganesh Chaturthi or Onam, he was trolled for it. Recently, when Karan wished Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their pregnancy post, he was trolled. 

