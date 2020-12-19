  1. Home
Netizens trend 'Anushka' as Virat Kohli's team India goes all out at 36 against Australia in test match

Team India led by Virat Kohli recorded their lowest test score against Australia as they got all out on 36 in 2nd innings on Day 3 of the match. However, Twitterati were not pleased with the Men in Blue's performance and dragged Anushka Sharma into it.
Anushka dragged on Virat Kohli's team india losing australia matchNetizens trend 'Anushka' as Virat Kohli's team India goes all out at 36 against Australia in test match
It was a dismal day at the field for Virat Kohli's Team India against Australia on the 3rd day of the first test match. The entire Indian squad got all out at a record low score of 36 in the 2nd innings and left fans furious. However, soon, on Twitter, Anushka Sharma began to trend as some users began dragging the actress over the dismal performance of Men in Blue. The Pari star, who is pregnant, was dragged in the trends as many questioned Virat's captaincy and team India's performance. 

While it was reported before Virat joined Team India on an Australian tour that he would be taking paternity leave after 1st test match to be Anushka for the birth of his first child, netizens seemed to have dragged it amid the poor performance by team India. Not just, soon troll brigade started sharing memes about Virat apparently wrapping up the match with his boys to head home early to be with Anushka. 

A Twitter user wrote, "Remove Kohli from captaincy.Kohli concentrating more on family matters rather than on team India.He has no dedication to team India.ODI series lost,now Test series lowest total in cricketing history.Looks like Kohli is in a hurry for Anushka's pregnancy." Several others shared some memes on Anushka and Virat after the dismal performance by Team India against Australia. 

Take a look at the tweets:

While others defended and questioned why some Twitter users were dragging Anushka in trends over Virat and his squad's dismal performance against Australia. A user wrote, "Anushka is trending again.Surprised? No. Disappointed? No. This is actually the reality of this country. We are so obsessed with blaming women for everything. " Another wrote, "Trolling #Anushka  is showing our shitty mindset...yup we are licensed to troll Kohli & team but not Anushka."

Take a look at Twitter defending Anushka:

Meanwhile, Team Australia needed only 90 runs to win the test match against India and several cricket experts also have raised questions on the team's performance in the first game. Amid this, netizens seemed to have once again dragged Anushka and Virat in the trends. 

Let us know your thoughts over Anushka trending due to Virat's team India's poor performance in the field. 

Also Read|Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli invited by Brett Lee to have their first baby in Australia; Find Out Why

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

