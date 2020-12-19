Netizens trend 'Anushka' as Virat Kohli's team India goes all out at 36 against Australia in test match

Team India led by Virat Kohli recorded their lowest test score against Australia as they got all out on 36 in 2nd innings on Day 3 of the match. However, Twitterati were not pleased with the Men in Blue's performance and dragged Anushka Sharma into it.

It was a dismal day at the field for Virat Kohli's Team India against Australia on the 3rd day of the first test match. The entire Indian squad got all out at a record low score of 36 in the 2nd innings and left fans furious. However, soon, on Twitter, began to trend as some users began dragging the actress over the dismal performance of Men in Blue. The Pari star, who is pregnant, was dragged in the trends as many questioned Virat's captaincy and team India's performance.

While it was reported before Virat joined Team India on an Australian tour that he would be taking paternity leave after 1st test match to be Anushka for the birth of his first child, netizens seemed to have dragged it amid the poor performance by team India. Not just, soon troll brigade started sharing memes about Virat apparently wrapping up the match with his boys to head home early to be with Anushka.

A Twitter user wrote, "Remove Kohli from captaincy.Kohli concentrating more on family matters rather than on team India.He has no dedication to team India.ODI series lost,now Test series lowest total in cricketing history.Looks like Kohli is in a hurry for Anushka's pregnancy." Several others shared some memes on Anushka and Virat after the dismal performance by Team India against Australia.

Take a look at the tweets:

Remove Kohli from captaincy.Kohli concentrating more on family matters rather than on team India.He has no dedication to team India.ODI series lost,now Test series lowest total in cricketing history.Looks like Kohli is in a hurry for Anushka's pregnancy. — Vyshnav Pradeep (@VyshnavPradeep3) December 19, 2020

Instead Of Kohli Taking Leave For Anushka's Delivery, It Would Have Been More Beautiful To See Kohli Scoring A Century In 2nd Or 3rd Test And Dedicating It To The New Born. — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) December 19, 2020

Before start of today’s inning..

News came is as Anushka’s going in labor

Kohli to team : let’s make it quick yeah?

Cummins and Hazelwood - yah mate.. done!! You can book return ticket today only.#AUSvIND — Rajesh K (@rajeshkalyankar) December 19, 2020

While others defended and questioned why some Twitter users were dragging Anushka in trends over Virat and his squad's dismal performance against Australia. A user wrote, "Anushka is trending again.Surprised? No. Disappointed? No. This is actually the reality of this country. We are so obsessed with blaming women for everything. " Another wrote, "Trolling #Anushka is showing our shitty mindset...yup we are licensed to troll Kohli & team but not Anushka."

Take a look at Twitter defending Anushka:

Anushka is trending again

Reason Itne hadd badtameez log h

Thakte nai h kya — Nish (@Choco__barr) December 19, 2020

They're Making jokes about her Labour and delivery. That india lost bec anushka went into Labour.

It's no longer funny, it never was. — Ri/ Loey Stan for Life (@rishaaaaaaa_) December 19, 2020

Y blame anushka for the pathetic performance. This is getting cheap and disgusting — Jyothi (@jyothi_cool) December 19, 2020

Some verified clowns

Tweeting about Anushka. What if some one blamed or played jokes abt their family for a failure at their father's workplace ? — ChaseMaster (@imAkhi18) December 19, 2020

Anushka is trending again.

Surprised? No. Disappointed? No.

This is actually the reality of this country. We are so obsessed with blaming women for everything. — Ananyaa. (@ananyaa__17) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Team Australia needed only 90 runs to win the test match against India and several cricket experts also have raised questions on the team's performance in the first game. Amid this, netizens seemed to have once again dragged Anushka and Virat in the trends.

Let us know your thoughts over Anushka trending due to Virat's team India's poor performance in the field.

