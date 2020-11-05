Netizens trend 'Ban Laxmmi Movie' & claim Akshay Kumar's film hurts religious sentiments, promotes love jihad

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii is all set to release on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Ahead of the release on Diwali, netizens are demanding a ban on the film as they accuse Akshay and Kiara’s film of hurting religious sentiments.

Since the day the trailer of and Kiara Advani's film Laxmii released, it has been at the center of attention due to the wrong reasons. Several Netizens have accused Akshay and Kiara's film of promoting 'love jihad' and hurting religious sentiments. Several times since the trailer was released, the 'boycott' and 'ban' trend began on social media against Akshay and Kiara's film. Recently, the song Bambholle was released and many Twitter users objected to it as they alleged that it disrespected Hindi Gods and Goddesses.

Now, once again, after the release of the song, Twitter users have kicked off the trend 'Ban Laxmmi Movie' as they claim that Akshay's film has hurt Hindu sentiments. Further, many have alleged that it promotes 'love jihad' as the hero of the film is Muslim and heroine is Hindu. Amid this, many fans of Akshay also have come out in support of the film and have claimed that the film will be a blockbuster. But, despite the same, many want a ban on the film and have been tagging Minister Prakash Javdekar on social media.

While earlier, there was an objection to the previous title of the film Laxmmi Bomb and many wanted it to be changed as they claimed it disrespected the Goddess Laxmi. The producers, keeping in mind the sentiments, changed the title to Laxmii. However, still the 'ban' trend continues.

Take a look at tweets:

#Ban_Laxmmi_Movie

In movie, d hero's name is Asif n heroine's name is Priya

The film is remake of South Indian film Kanchana In it, d protagonist's personality is nt Muslim Even then, in d Hindi movie, the hero Muslim n d young Hindu r shown righteous !pic.twitter.com/ILyqvDzaRR — Vijayagupta (@Vijayagupta11) November 5, 2020

The criminals said that they committed the murder after watching the film ‘Mirzapur 2’. This shows how deeply the scenes in the films affect society. #Ban_Laxmmi_Movie — Kamatkar Sanjivani (@KamatkarS) November 5, 2020

#Ban_Laxmmi_Movie Hinduism is one of the most liberal religion but it has also some limits. So please don't cross laxman . — Akshay B (@aindia_123) November 5, 2020

#Ban_Laxmmi_Movie

It has been given to understand that through this movie the director who is Christanits & the producer who is Muslim has deliberately insulted Hindu goddess besides it gives rise to Love Jihad also so Ban or Boycott this movie ! pic.twitter.com/GMmr1TftFh — Vaishnavi K (@kvaishnavi9) November 5, 2020

Yes, it should be Ban . is a good one bt its doesn't matter .... #Ban_Laxmmi_Movie — Akash tiwari (@Akash14260454) November 5, 2020

Name of Hero in this Laxmmi film is #Asif & Heroine is #Priya The Film is remarks of south Indian film Kanchana in which character playing hero role is not Muslim. However in Hindi Film hero is Muslim. Purpose is to promote love Jihad So@PrakashJavdekar#Ban_Laxmmi_Movie pic.twitter.com/SrrcaW8mbX — Swapna (@Swapna25March) November 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the film's new song BamBholle is doing well on the charts and is trending on YouTube as well. Akshay and Kiara will be seen in the lead. The film is a remake of the Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. It is helmed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is the story of a man who gets possessed by a transgender ghost. It is a horror-comedy and is produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. It will release on November 9 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Also Read|Laxmii song BamBholle: Akshay Kumar is entertainment powerhouse in THIS explosive track from horror comedy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×