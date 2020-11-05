  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Netizens trend 'Ban Laxmmi Movie' & claim Akshay Kumar's film hurts religious sentiments, promotes love jihad

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii is all set to release on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Ahead of the release on Diwali, netizens are demanding a ban on the film as they accuse Akshay and Kiara’s film of hurting religious sentiments.
Mumbai
Since the day the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's film Laxmii released, it has been at the center of attention due to the wrong reasons. Several Netizens have accused Akshay and Kiara's film of promoting 'love jihad' and hurting religious sentiments. Several times since the trailer was released, the 'boycott' and 'ban' trend began on social media against Akshay and Kiara's film. Recently, the song Bambholle was released and many Twitter users objected to it as they alleged that it disrespected Hindi Gods and Goddesses. 

Now, once again, after the release of the song, Twitter users have kicked off the trend 'Ban Laxmmi Movie' as they claim that Akshay's film has hurt Hindu sentiments. Further, many have alleged that it promotes 'love jihad' as the hero of the film is Muslim and heroine is Hindu. Amid this, many fans of Akshay also have come out in support of the film and have claimed that the film will be a blockbuster. But, despite the same, many want a ban on the film and have been tagging Minister Prakash Javdekar on social media. 

While earlier, there was an objection to the previous title of the film Laxmmi Bomb and many wanted it to be changed as they claimed it disrespected the Goddess Laxmi. The producers, keeping in mind the sentiments, changed the title to Laxmii. However, still the 'ban' trend continues. 

Take a look at tweets:

Meanwhile, the film's new song BamBholle is doing well on the charts and is trending on YouTube as well. Akshay and Kiara will be seen in the lead. The film is a remake of the Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. It is helmed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is the story of a man who gets possessed by a transgender ghost. It is a horror-comedy and is produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. It will release on November 9 on DisneyPlus Hotstar. 

Also Read|Laxmii song BamBholle: Akshay Kumar is entertainment powerhouse in THIS explosive track from horror comedy

Credits :Twitter

