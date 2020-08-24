  1. Home
Netizens trend 'Boycott Kangana' on Twitter as actress' remarks on caste system, SSR face backlash

Boycott Kangana began trending on Twitter when Kangana Ranaut reacted to a tweet which mentioned Isabel Wilkerson’s book ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents’.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: August 24, 2020 02:32 pm
News,Kangana Ranaut,Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut found herself in the middle of a social media controversy yet again on Monday. In no time, the actress began trending on Twitter under the hashtag 'Boycott Kangana'. The 'Queen' actress was slammed for her tweets on caste system as she indulged in replying to a few tweets that came her way. It all began when Kangana reacted to a tweet which mentioned that Isabel Wilkerson’s book ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents’ was making noise internationally but not in India.  

Reacting to that, Kangana tweeted, "Cast system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns every one knows it’s not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations, Let Go Of It, Lets Talk About It." The actress added, "Especially in professions like Doctors engineers, pilots most deserving people suffer reservations, we as a nation suffer mediocrity and brilliance finds a reluctant escape to The United States.. Shame." 

However, many had thoughts on Kangana's tweets. One activist replied saying, "Crying on Nepotism and silence on Casteism shows your double stand. Just as Nepotism prevents OUTSIDERS, Casteism prevents OUTCASTES. Fight against both. N next, quota doesn't kills merit but ensures opportunity for oppressed community in nation building. Got it @KanganaTeam?" 

To this, the actress replied saying, "Sorry sir but there are many ways of uplifting the oppressed other than gifting them the ranks they don’t qualify for, learn to earn your worth that’s what I stand for, reservation works on the same law as nepotism, undeserving gets the job cos of which Nation suffers, SIMPLE." 

However, Kangana faced considerable backlash for opposing reservation. Some even mentioned how the actress has shifted her focus from Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and is now settling personal scores.  

Take a look at some of the tweets below: 



