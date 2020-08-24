Netizens trend 'Boycott Kangana' on Twitter as actress' remarks on caste system, SSR face backlash

Boycott Kangana began trending on Twitter when Kangana Ranaut reacted to a tweet which mentioned Isabel Wilkerson’s book ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents’.

found herself in the middle of a social media controversy yet again on Monday. In no time, the actress began trending on Twitter under the hashtag 'Boycott Kangana'. The 'Queen' actress was slammed for her tweets on caste system as she indulged in replying to a few tweets that came her way. It all began when Kangana reacted to a tweet which mentioned that Isabel Wilkerson’s book ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents’ was making noise internationally but not in India.

Reacting to that, Kangana tweeted, "Cast system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns every one knows it’s not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations, Let Go Of It, Lets Talk About It." The actress added, "Especially in professions like Doctors engineers, pilots most deserving people suffer reservations, we as a nation suffer mediocrity and brilliance finds a reluctant escape to The United States.. Shame."

However, many had thoughts on Kangana's tweets. One activist replied saying, "Crying on Nepotism and silence on Casteism shows your double stand. Just as Nepotism prevents OUTSIDERS, Casteism prevents OUTCASTES. Fight against both. N next, quota doesn't kills merit but ensures opportunity for oppressed community in nation building. Got it @KanganaTeam?"

To this, the actress replied saying, "Sorry sir but there are many ways of uplifting the oppressed other than gifting them the ranks they don’t qualify for, learn to earn your worth that’s what I stand for, reservation works on the same law as nepotism, undeserving gets the job cos of which Nation suffers, SIMPLE."

However, Kangana faced considerable backlash for opposing reservation. Some even mentioned how the actress has shifted her focus from Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and is now settling personal scores.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

A woman who defends caste system, takes pride in her caste privilege is not a feminist! Period. #Boycott_Kangana pic.twitter.com/JkbbDFLEn2 — Damni Kain (@DamniKain) August 24, 2020

Hypocrite @KanganaTeam From,

I'm very happy to be here and it isn't possible without bhatt sahab To,

Award shows & Mahesh Bhatt Both are fraud.#Boycott_Kangana pic.twitter.com/fpfR4Ee8eQ — (@SRK_Soldier) August 24, 2020

A 15yr old SC child plucked flowers from savarna's backyard, 40 SC family has been boycotted from village. Kanagna says modern Indian doesn't believes in casteism. See this gruesome incident. @KanganaTeam #Boycott_Kangana pic.twitter.com/YWTpAzpABC — Sudam Gautam (@MrSudamGautam) August 24, 2020

#Boycott_Kangana Double standards of @KanganaTeam are here.

While she claims to be challenging Mafia raj of Bollywood, it looks like she is trying become Mafia of Bollywood. #ShameOnkangana pic.twitter.com/ABflbeLZmC — SAgar (@TheSagarKhanna) August 24, 2020

A woman who defends cast system is not a feminist.

Kangana is attention seeker. #Boycott_Kangana pic.twitter.com/xEC1Tt9A0L — Rickta (@Rickta20) August 24, 2020

#Boycott_Kangana @ndtv @aajtak Good SSR's lawyer spoke. It's for the larger good. People should understand what she's doing. She's using SSR's issue to settle scores with Bollywood! — Shilpi (@shilpiee5) August 24, 2020

SC, ST, OBCs form almost 70% of the Indian population and face inhumane levels of discrimination. And Kangana Ranaut has been repeatedly calling all of us unworthy, and unqualified. I call for a complete boycott of this ill-informed vile woman.

#Boycott_Kangana — Agatha Srishtie (@SrishtyRanjan) August 24, 2020

