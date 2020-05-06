Netizens trend RIP Bruno as Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli mourn their dog's death; Bruno Mars fans panic

The Twitter trend, RIP Bruno, caused panic and confusion among netizens as many confused Bruno for pop singer Bruno Mars. See Reactions Below.

and Virat Kohli woke up to a heartbreaking news on Wednesday. The power couple revealed on social media that they lost their adorable dog Bruno amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The couple shared pictures of the pooch to bid the Beagle a farewell. Just a few days ago, Anushka had shared a fun picture with her pet and Virat. As the couple broke the news, their fans took to Twitter to also offer their love and mourn the death of Bruno - the dog. Soon, RIP Bruno began trending on Twitter.

However, that wasn't all. The Twitter trend caused panic and confusion among netizens as many confused Bruno for pop singer Bruno Mars. The singer's fans thronged to Twitter and heaved a sigh of relief upon knowing that the news was false. One fan wrote, "When RIP Bruno was trending I thought like shit my favourite singer is no more. But I'm equally sad to hear @imVkohli loss."

While another Mars fan said, "DAMN YOU TWITTER. RIP BRUNO TRENDING GAVE ME A LIL HEART ATTACK. @BrunoMars came to my mind. Ugh!"

Sharing an adorable photo of Bruno, Virat wrote, "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace." Whereas, Anushka shared a picture with the caption, "Bruno RIP" adding three black heart emojis.

Take a look at the Twitter confusion below:

Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace pic.twitter.com/R1XSF3ES5o — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 6, 2020

When RIP Bruno was trending I thought like shit my favourite singer is no more. But I'm equally sad to hear @imVkohli loss. pic.twitter.com/xPj79kSsZb — Sundar Sravan (@sravcasm) May 6, 2020

DAMN YOU TWITTER. RIP BRUNO TRENDING GAVE ME A LIL HEART ATTACK. @BrunoMars came to my mind. Ugh! pic.twitter.com/qna7bi1aRo — Rohit Yallurkar (@rohit_yallurkar) May 6, 2020

WTH.

I just thought it #brunomars RIP Bruno gave me another shock after too many in 2020 pic.twitter.com/R9Hf1XpLq5 — -SSC Aspirant(AK/RS) (@AdrRishi) May 6, 2020

Damnnn!! that RIP Bruno is for Kohli's dog, not for Bruno Mars. smh. And ,surprisingly, wasnt shocked much coz 2020. — Mike Crymostly (@bns_nd_ketch) May 6, 2020

just saw RIP BRUNO trending on Twitter and I was about to get a mini heartattack cz I thought Bruno Mars died pic.twitter.com/VW18f1Y0Mw — (@healmeKR) May 6, 2020

Damn it twitter!!

I saw RIP bruno trending and i almost had a heart attack tbh! — Aditi Singh (@like_elysian) May 6, 2020

