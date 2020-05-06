  1. Home
Netizens trend RIP Bruno as Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli mourn their dog's death; Bruno Mars fans panic

The Twitter trend, RIP Bruno, caused panic and confusion among netizens as many confused Bruno for pop singer Bruno Mars. See Reactions Below.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli woke up to a heartbreaking news on Wednesday. The power couple revealed on social media that they lost their adorable dog Bruno amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The couple shared pictures of the pooch to bid the Beagle a farewell. Just a few days ago, Anushka had shared a fun picture with her pet and Virat. As the couple broke the news, their fans took to Twitter to also offer their love and mourn the death of Bruno - the dog. Soon, RIP Bruno began trending on Twitter. 

However, that wasn't all. The Twitter trend caused panic and confusion among netizens as many confused Bruno for pop singer Bruno Mars. The singer's fans thronged to Twitter and heaved a sigh of relief upon knowing that the news was false. One fan wrote, "When RIP Bruno was trending I thought like shit my favourite singer is no more. But I'm equally sad to hear @imVkohli loss." 

While another Mars fan said, "DAMN YOU TWITTER. RIP BRUNO TRENDING GAVE ME A LIL HEART ATTACK. @BrunoMars came to my mind. Ugh!" 

Sharing an adorable photo of Bruno, Virat wrote, "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace." Whereas, Anushka shared a picture with the caption, "Bruno RIP" adding three black heart emojis. 

Take a look at the Twitter confusion below: 

