Netizens trend #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide shortly after Rhea Chakraborty's tweet

On Thursday, shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty tweeted about his death, the hashtag #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide started to trend on Twitter.
Rhea Chakraborty tweeted tagging Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the actor's death. Even though, Rhea has not mentioned the word "suicide" in her tweet, she has written, "I only want to understand what pressures, prompted Sushant to take this step."

"Respected @AmitShah sir, I'm sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry.."

"I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures, prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir," wrote Rhea, in two separate tweets on her verified account.

Soon after this, the hashtag #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide started to trend on Twitter, with netizens declaring the actor did not commit suicide.

"Ok so Miss rhea call herself Sushant's Sir girlfriend? But my question is why we will believe you that you are his GF ! Aapko toh yeh suicide lag raha hai, Mumbai police ko suicide lag raha hai, Bollywood ko suicide lag raha hai (You think this is suicide, even Mumbai Police and Bollywood feels it is suicide)! #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide We want justice !!" tweeted a user.

"Even in his interviews, Sushant life motives and aim were clearly positive...Even knowing he is loosing projects bcz of nepotism in bollywood, he was sure that he will not leave his passion i.e. Acting. Stop fooling people that he committed suicide #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide," tweeted another user.

"We want CBI for Sushant murder case #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide," wrote a user.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14. The postmortem report stated that the actor committed suicide. The case is still being investigated by Mumbai Police.

Since last month, several politicians, celebrities and fans have demanded a CBI enquiry into Sushant's death.

