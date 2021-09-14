Netizens troll Aamir Khan's latest look from Laal Singh Chaddha, wonder reason behind high waist pants look.

is working tirelessly for his next big project titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The films has been in the making for over a year now due to pandemic-related delays. The most recent shoot of the film happened in Mumbai on Sunday. On set, Aamir was snapped alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan as the two were seen discussing a film scene.

The paparazzi spotted both Kareena and Aamir from a distance. While Kareena was seen in her usual clothes, Aamir was seen in presumably his character's outfit. For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' iconic film Forrest Gump.

In the video, Aamir can be seen wearing denims and a striped red and white tee. Netizens were quick to comment and trolled the actor for his look. Many wondered why Aamir Khan had chosen to wear his pants rather high. One comment read, "cartoon character play kar raha hai….whatt the heckkk (sic)."

While someone wrote, "Bakwaas," another user wondered, "Why is he wearing his pants on his chest." However, a section of fans also pointed out that the actor is playing Tom Hanks character. One fan commented, "People laughin about his pants. Are not aware that he is playing the role of Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump. Its a caracter, read before commenting (sic)."

Check out Aamir Khan's video and netizens' reaction on the same: 2

Laal Singh Chaddha was set to release in December 2020 but the film was pushed by a year due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The film is now slated to release on Christmas in December 2021.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Aamir Khan spotted in their SECOND look of the day from Laal Singh Chaddha shoot; PICS