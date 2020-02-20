  1. Home
Netizens troll Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda as they collaborate; Fans call it as a ‘Mass struggle’

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda announced their association in Puri Jagannadh’s Pan India project today. Post that, Ananya and Vijay seemed to be trolled by netizens. Check out the Twitter reactions.
On Thursday, Ananya Panday began her day on a happy note by announcing her association with Vijay Deverakonda’s first Pan India project that also stars Charmee Kaur. While the shooting of Vijay’s film with Charmee had begun a while back in Mumbai, another lead of the film was yet to be finalized. For the same, Ananya Panday was roped in and today, Vijay along with Ananya announced the same on social media. However, post the announcement, both Ananya and Vijay received a lot of heat by netizens who trolled the two stars. 

Ananya, who would be venturing for the first time into the South industry, welcomed Vijay to Bollywood and shared photos with the Telugu star. Vijay too returned the favour and welcomed Ananya to his industry. However, the exchange between the two seemed to have irked some social media users, who trolled Ananya and Vijay. A while back, Ananya had made a comment about a struggle that had gone viral. Using the same context, several Twitter users trolled the two actors. 

(Also Read: FIRST PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday bond and get candid on the sets of Puri Jagannadh's film)

Ananya wrote on social media, “Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director @purijagannadh  Producers @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm ‬‪Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda to Bollywood ‪#AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda.” Vijay replied to her and wrote, “Ananyaa And we warmly welcome you to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries.” Seeing this, Twitter users trolled the two. A user asked Vijay on his post, “aisi kya majburi thi.” Another wrote, “Bhai movie mein queen ananya ka role utna he rakhna jitna inki life mein struggle hai . Waiting for this one.” A twitter user also wrote, “Don't give Her Struggle..She already get Much.”

Check out the tweets:

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Vijay, Charmee and Ananya’s film will be bankrolled by Karan Johar. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is tentatively titled Fighters. When the shoot had begun in Mumbai, photos of Vijay with the cast and crew were shared on social media. Now, with Ananya’s entry in the film and the first photos with Vijay, we can expect some amazing moments between the stars of both the South and Hindi film industry. 

Credits :Twitter

