Netizens troll Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda as they collaborate; Fans call it as a ‘Mass struggle’

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda announced their association in Puri Jagannadh’s Pan India project today. Post that, Ananya and Vijay seemed to be trolled by netizens. Check out the Twitter reactions.

On Thursday, Ananya Panday began her day on a happy note by announcing her association with Vijay Deverakonda’s first Pan India project that also stars Charmee Kaur. While the shooting of Vijay’s film with Charmee had begun a while back in Mumbai, another lead of the film was yet to be finalized. For the same, Ananya Panday was roped in and today, Vijay along with Ananya announced the same on social media. However, post the announcement, both Ananya and Vijay received a lot of heat by netizens who trolled the two stars.

Ananya, who would be venturing for the first time into the South industry, welcomed Vijay to Bollywood and shared photos with the Telugu star. Vijay too returned the favour and welcomed Ananya to his industry. However, the exchange between the two seemed to have irked some social media users, who trolled Ananya and Vijay. A while back, Ananya had made a comment about a struggle that had gone viral. Using the same context, several Twitter users trolled the two actors.

Ananya wrote on social media, “Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director @purijagannadh Producers @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm ‬‪Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda to Bollywood ‪#AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda.” Vijay replied to her and wrote, “Ananyaa And we warmly welcome you to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries.” Seeing this, Twitter users trolled the two. A user asked Vijay on his post, “aisi kya majburi thi.” Another wrote, “Bhai movie mein queen ananya ka role utna he rakhna jitna inki life mein struggle hai . Waiting for this one.” A twitter user also wrote, “Don't give Her Struggle..She already get Much.”

Check out the tweets:

Ananyaa And we warmly welcome you to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries https://t.co/5LbWZwhutf — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 20, 2020

udhar hi struggle karao isse — Rahul (@BeingTrickyy) February 20, 2020

Bhai movie mein queen ananya ka role utna he rakhna jitna inki life mein struggle hai . Waiting for this one — तूफान का देवता (@iStormbreaker_) February 20, 2020

Actually you are struggling for your career in telugu ... U r not part of tamil, kannada and malyalam industry.. Now u r welcoming the real struggler ananya.. — Tyler Durden (@johnntyler08) February 20, 2020

@TheDeverakonda Bhai let her be in Bollywood! People are struggling to know how the fuc she got best debut award! #Unreal — Coolinglikeafan (@coolinglikeafan) February 20, 2020

Sir ji q Tamil, Malayalam, Kannad, Telgu industry ki watt lgane pe pdee ho... Dear @ananyapandayy plz No means No... Aap too Bollywood b Chhod do koi or job kro... Overacting ki shop... — Aayush jain #WeWantAnnouncmentSRK (@aayush470) February 20, 2020

No.. We don't need shit to enter our golden film industry. Her struggles are so horrible we don't want her or her father in our south movies. Pls stay out — Sandeep Kamath B (@SandeepKamath_B) February 20, 2020

looks like some on going to stuggle more in upcoming days :p — Kachra seth official (@ESaavaa) February 20, 2020

Ye tweet karne ke liye kitna "struggle" karna pda tumhe... — Rohan Singh AsimSquad (@RohanSi44072708) February 20, 2020

Didi film flop hoga... But filmfare aapko hi milega.. Kyuki aap Struggle achha Krti ho — Rahul (@Rahul__Tweet) February 20, 2020

FILM NAME STRUGGLE — Genuinely (@Genuinelysaying) February 20, 2020

@TheDeverakonda his already 3 consecutive movies are flop.. one more is going to add with this talentless nibbi .. deverakonda u got talent ..dont waste with this useless star sperms !!! — Kachra seth official (@ESaavaa) February 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Vijay, Charmee and Ananya’s film will be bankrolled by . Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is tentatively titled Fighters. When the shoot had begun in Mumbai, photos of Vijay with the cast and crew were shared on social media. Now, with Ananya’s entry in the film and the first photos with Vijay, we can expect some amazing moments between the stars of both the South and Hindi film industry.

Credits :Twitter

