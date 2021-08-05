Netizens troll Farhan Akhtar after he mistakenly cheers for Indian Women’s Hockey Team in a now deleted tweet

Indian Men’s Hockey Team created history after their glorious win this morning in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The team won a bronze medal by defeating Germany, and this win came after 41 long years. Well, as the entire nation is in a celebratory mode, wishes are pouring in from every corner. Bollywood celebrities, too, are taking to their social media and congratulating the Men’s Hockey Team. But, Farhan Akhtar’s blunder in congratulating the team has shifted the focus of the netizens and he is being trolled.

Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team for their victory. But instead of congratulating the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, he cheered for the Women’s Hockey Team. He wrote, “Go Girls!!! So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal..super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey.”

Take a look:

Within minutes of tweeting, Farhan Akhtar realised his mistake he made as he instantly deleted the tweet. But, nothing can be missed by the eagle-eyed netizens who found a topic for their meme fest. Check out the tweets of the Twitterati who are leaving no stone unturned in trolling Farhan.

