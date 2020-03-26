Netizens troll Kareena Kapoor Khan for pouting while sleeping in her latest photo; call her 'nautanki'

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of herself and her closest gal pals catching a wink. However, the photo invited unnecessary trolls.

Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Instagram earlier this month and has since then given an up close and personal look into her family life. From her son Taimur's unseen photos to some stunning selfies, Kareena is acing the Instagram game. The actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium which barely managed to survive at the box office due to the shutdown. With the entire country now in a lockdown, Bebo is making sure to keep her fans entertained by sharing some fun pictures. A few days ago, the actress shared a picture of herself and her closest gal pals catching a wink.

In the picture, Kareena, , Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhat could be seen napping while in quarantine. The caption read, "Friends that nap together, stay forever." Kareena wore a complete de-glam look. However, looks like netizens had other reasons to hate on the photo.

Netizens trolled Kareena and called her out for pouting even while sleeping. While some others pointed out that the actress looked 'old' without makeup. One user wrote, "how can someone sleep like this? Like with pout." While another said, "She looks so old without makeup damn it!!" Another netizen also went to the extent of calling her a 'nautanki'. "Kya nautanki hai neend me bhi pout."

Take a look at Kareena's Instagram post below:

