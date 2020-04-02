  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Netizens TROLL Urvashi Rautela for copying US writer’s tweet on Parasite; Writer calls her ‘D list actress’

Once again, Urvashi Rautela became a target of trolls owing to her copying and pasting a US writer’s thoughts on Oscar-winning film Parasite. The writer also responded to the trolls who called Urvashi out for copying his views.
4272 reads Mumbai
Netizens TROLL Urvashi Rautela for copying US writer’s tweet on Parasite; Writer calls her ‘D list actress’ Netizens TROLL Urvashi Rautela for copying US writer’s tweet on Parasite; Writer calls her ‘D list actress’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Once again, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is back in the headlines due to her copying and pasting a US writer’s views on Oscar-winning film, Parasite. The Pagalpanti actress didn’t just get trolled on social media for the same from users but also from the US writer who ended up calling her out for not correcting the grammar while copying the tweets. Everything began when the US-based writer JP Brammer took to Twitter to announce and share that his tweet about Parasite was copied by Urvashi.

The US-based writer shared a fan tweet where a collage of his tweet and Rautela’s tweet was placed together. Joking about the same, the writer shared the screenshots of both the tweets and wrote, “I'm rooting for her.” Post this, several fans of the writer trolled Urvashi for copying and pasting someone else’s views on Twitter about Parasite. Several users slammed the Pagalpanti actress for copying the tweet and not even correcting it a little before sharing it on social media.

The US writer had written about Parasite, “One thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love.” Following the copying and pasting controversy, Rautela ended up deleting her tweet. But netizens shared the screenshots of her tweet with Brammer’s and trolled her relentlessly. The writer also ended up calling Urvashi a ‘D-List actress in India’ in one of the tweets.

Check out JP Brammer’s and other tweets on Urvashi Rautela:

For the unversed, this is not the first time that Urvashi has been called out for copying and pasting someone’s tweets without giving credit. Earlier too, there have been cases that the Pagalpanti actress has been called out by netizens for plagiarism. From sharing tweets by PM Narendra Modi to Gigi Hadid, Urvashi has done it all. 

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement