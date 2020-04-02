Netizens TROLL Urvashi Rautela for copying US writer’s tweet on Parasite; Writer calls her ‘D list actress’

Once again, Urvashi Rautela became a target of trolls owing to her copying and pasting a US writer’s thoughts on Oscar-winning film Parasite. The writer also responded to the trolls who called Urvashi out for copying his views.

Once again, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is back in the headlines due to her copying and pasting a US writer’s views on Oscar-winning film, Parasite. The Pagalpanti actress didn’t just get trolled on social media for the same from users but also from the US writer who ended up calling her out for not correcting the grammar while copying the tweets. Everything began when the US-based writer JP Brammer took to Twitter to announce and share that his tweet about Parasite was copied by Urvashi.

The US-based writer shared a fan tweet where a collage of his tweet and Rautela’s tweet was placed together. Joking about the same, the writer shared the screenshots of both the tweets and wrote, “I'm rooting for her.” Post this, several fans of the writer trolled Urvashi for copying and pasting someone else’s views on Twitter about Parasite. Several users slammed the Pagalpanti actress for copying the tweet and not even correcting it a little before sharing it on social media.

The US writer had written about Parasite, “One thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love.” Following the copying and pasting controversy, Rautela ended up deleting her tweet. But netizens shared the screenshots of her tweet with Brammer’s and trolled her relentlessly. The writer also ended up calling Urvashi a ‘D-List actress in India’ in one of the tweets.

Check out JP Brammer’s and other tweets on Urvashi Rautela:

oh my god pic.twitter.com/ZagReb3VTH — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 31, 2020

my beef with Bollywood actress, Miss Universe contestant, and twitter thief Urvashi Rautela ... well it’s begun pic.twitter.com/95o9FEZMQA — JP (@jpbrammer) April 1, 2020

Miss Rautela of Bollywood fame... it’s on sight pic.twitter.com/sPYUXh52sv — JP (@jpbrammer) April 1, 2020

I just woke up to a bunch of new Instagram followers because a D-list actress in India stole one of my tweets and it’s getting written up for some reason. good morning I love niche international drama — JP (@jpbrammer) April 1, 2020

She's copied Gigi Hadid's Instagram caption in and Beyoncé's entire dance routine for a national event too lol. Welcome aboard. — soccer mommy discography fan (@glitterysoylent) April 1, 2020

JP, International man of niche drama — Glamorous Manatee (@drummerdudetrey) April 1, 2020

Love this! Just adds to the overall weirdness of things right now. — (@danger_kittens) April 1, 2020

“why didn’t she at least correct the grammar” — Kelly Eng (@boomereng) April 1, 2020

For the unversed, this is not the first time that Urvashi has been called out for copying and pasting someone’s tweets without giving credit. Earlier too, there have been cases that the Pagalpanti actress has been called out by netizens for plagiarism. From sharing tweets by PM Narendra Modi to Gigi Hadid, Urvashi has done it all.

