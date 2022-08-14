Netizens upset with Hrithik Roshan for praising Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, trend #BoycottVikramVedha

Laal Singh Chaddha is definitely one of the much-awaited films of the year starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. Apart from these 2 stars this film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Well, ever since the film has released, it has become the talk of the town. For the past couple of days, Twitter has been buzzing with tweets which demand boycott of the film. But recently Hrithik Roshan praised the film on social media and this has upset the netizens only to now demand boycott of his film Vikram Vedha.

Netizens trend #BoycottVikramVedha

One of the fans wrote, “Don't waste your money on copy paste. Watch original vikram vedha free on youtube....#BoycottLalSinghChaddha #BoycottbollywoodCompletely #BoycottVikramVedha.” Another fan wrote, “On every action just equal and opposite reaction #BoycottVikramVedha.” A third fan wrote, “You should not have done this Instead of focussing on your film, you are trying to support others. Now get ready to face the consequences. Vikram Vedha will be next target. #BoycottLalSinghChaddha #BoycottVikramVedha.”

Check out the tweets:

Farhan Akhtar reviews Laal Singh Chaddha

Taking to his Instagram stories, Farhan Akhtar shared a poster of Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sharing the poster he wrote, “Such a beautiful film. Not easy to live up to a classic like Forrest Gump but Laal Singh holds its own. Congratulations to the team.”

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

On the work front, Hrithik has some interesting movies in the pipeline. Bollywood’s Greek God will be seen sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan for the first time in Vikram Vedha. The movie is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is slated to release on September 30 this year. Hrithik will also be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which will be hitting the screens on September 28 next year.