  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Netizens want to boycott Alia Bhatt starrer 'Sadak 2'

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt released the first poster of his comeback directorial feature "Sadak 2", starring daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, on social media on Monday evening, and was almost immediately fending against massive trolling and hatred.
15132 reads Mumbai
Netizens want to boycott Alia Bhatt starrer 'Sadak 2'Netizens want to boycott Alia Bhatt starrer 'Sadak 2'
  • 11
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this month, Bhatt has been has been at the receiving end on social media, like many Bollywood celebrities who accused of promoting nepotism and scuttling the chances of outsiders.

On Monday, netizens' anger and hatred reflected in the comment section of the filmmaker's latest post.

Bhatt released the poster with a caption that stated: "When you come to the end, you discover that there is no END."

Reacting to his tweet, netizens slammed the filmmaker, holding him responsible for demeaning Sushant's mental condition and threatening to boycott "Sadak 2".

"Guy who declared 26/11 as RSS ki Sazish and his own son helped terrorists to identify the places, tried to declare Sushant as mentally unstable, having relationship with lady younger than her daughter's daughter, lowest scum possible...Don't know why this guy is not in jail," declared a social media user.

"When you put END to someone's life intensionally, you'll soon release your END," wrote another user.

"We are not interested... get lost," retorted another user.

A user responded by sharing the poster of Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming last film "Dil Bechara." Another user has started a poll asking people to choose between "Sadak 2" and "Dil Bechara".

While Alia also shared the poster on Instagram, she smartly 'limited' the comments section. Only one comment is visible.

However, Alia's "Sadak 2" co-actor Aditya Roy Kapur shared the poster on Instagram and met with heavu trolling. Aditya, who is the youngest brother of bigwig producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, was faced with a barrage of hate speech aimed at Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

"Boycott Sadak 2. Boycott Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt," wrote a user.

"Sorry bro isme Alia Bhatt hai, hum nahi dekhenge (This film features Alia Bhatt and I am not going to watch it)," wrote another user.

"Sadak 2" is a follow-up of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit "Sadak" and is produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The sequel reunites the original film's lead pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, and also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. "Sadak 2" marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to filmmaking after 20 years.

On Monday afternoon, it was confirmed that the Bhatts have decided to bypass theatrical release for the film and take it directly to the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar for an OTT premiere.

Also Read Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 to take the OTT route CONFIRMS Mukesh Bhatt: This is the best I can do to survive

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Anonymous 14 minutes ago

How sad!!! There will be no viewers for Sadak 2!!!

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

No way, we are not going to watch you guys, Bhatt Brothers and Alia. You make our beloved star Sushant to disappear, we are able to make you disappear from the Bollywood industry. We will not rest till you are totally crushed financially as well as socially. Go to hell and don’t show your faces to us

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

boycott mahesh bhatt

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

I can’t stand Alia Bhatt now.

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Boycott all the rubbish this Bhatt camp has been throwing at us including biggest rubbish Alia bhatt

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Alia BHATT and other Bhatt family this your perfect time to retire. Go away.

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

No way, we are not going to watch you guys, Bhatt brothers and family. You disappeared our living star Sushant, we have The capacity to make you disappear from Bollywood industry. Go to hell.

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

No way, we are not going to watch you guys, Bhatt brothers and family. You disappeared our living star Sushant, we have The capacity to make you disappear from Bollywood industry. Go to hell.

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

That's great! Don't watch it.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

The Bhatt losers know if they release in theatre no one will watch. Mahesh butt and alia butt have to pay for theor mafia attitudes. For what they did to SSR. BOYCOTT ALIA BHATT. BOYCOTT MAHESH BUTT.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

We are not watching Alia Bhatt movies and Bhatt camp movies. Tribute to Sushant.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement