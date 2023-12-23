Never affected our friendship': Siddhant Chaturvedi says 'struggle' debate with Ananya Panday was 'ice breaker'

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi have done two movies together. While their fondness for each other can be seen on the big screen, people also remember the old round table interview with the actors wherein they had diverse opinions about nepotism and struggle in the industry. Now, Sid and Ananya have reacted to it, calling the episode an ‘ice breaker’.

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi react to their viral 'struggle' debate

Actors Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s relationship might have started on a rather shaky note, but the celebs didn’t let that affect their friendship. Recently, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan cast, Siddhant, Adarsh Gourav, and Ananya, were in an interview with Film Companion.

During the candid chat, Ananya and Sid spoke about their four-year-old interview with Rajeev Masand wherein they talked about the struggles of insiders and outsiders. Sharing his opinion on the matter, the Gully Boy actor said that it was the icebreaker for them. He added, “It never actually affected our friendship, because we did Gehraiyaan right after that. We did Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and those who have seen the trailer, achcha actor hoon, but itna bhi nahi ki fake karu (I am not that great an actor that I can fake the friendship)!”

Advertisement

Adding to this, the Dream Girl 2 actress shared that even though it went into a glacier on the first day of their friendship, it never negatively impacted it. She continued “With Sid, I can just call him and tell him what I feel and I have done that with him all the time. If I felt that something was not okay, whether personally and professionally, or he felt something was not fine, we have always told each other and that’s the way we have kept it.”

Ananya added that according to her, it’s a good way to be with anyone. “I’m the kind of person if I’m not ok with it, I’ll tell someone. I’m not gonna keep my feelings inside. I’m a crybaby. It's going to show on my face in one second. So, I rather just let it out and that’s possibly why we’re friends today,” she concluded.

Ananya Panday shares a hack to keep relationships private in time of social media

During the same conversation, Ananya, who is rumored to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur, spoke about keeping relationships private. For her, it depends on the day and how she is feeling. “I feel like some things are actually private,” she quipped.

Further on, the Gehraiyaan actress divulged, “Imagine a normal relationship without actors being involved. You are figuring it out with the person, what you like, and what you don’t like. Then you have the scrutiny of so many people, their judgments, their opinions, ‘oh they don’t look happy’. It gets much tougher and it adds a lot of pressure on something that’s so special and new,” said Ananya.

Advertisement

She added, “So, you do want to protect it because most of our lives are out there. Whatever you can try to protect, you should. But I can’t keep too many secrets. Like, if you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands. So, everyone should know that you’re happy,” Ananya concluded.

On the work front, she will be reportedly seen next in Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, both of which will be released in 2024.