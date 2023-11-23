'Never let success hit your head': Salman Khan on film entering 400 crore club worldwide

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The film has received a lot of appreciation and love from fans as well as critics. Movie lovers are rushing to cinema halls to see the action-packed sequence of the film. Recently, the film entered the 400 crore club globally and Salman shared his reaction.

Salman Khan on Tiger 3 entering 400 cr club worldwide

In a recent interaction, Salman Khan was asked about the success of Tiger 3 and the film entering the 400 crore club, to which he responded by saying, "Never let success hit your head."

Previously, Salman reacted to the film's roaring success as he said, "It is quite amazing that two of my most loved characters Prem and Tiger have entertained people so much on Diwali! As an actor, I have only looked to create memories for people through my brand of cinema and I’m fortunate that they have loved me back.”

He further added, "Milestones are always special but what’s even more amazing is creating characters that stay in the hearts of audiences forever." Salman said that he is hoping people will always cherish Prem and Tiger equally. "Because for me both these characters have given me unanimous appreciation. So, I can’t choose one over the other," he shared.

Meanwhile, produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in the film. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

