Never used words 'regret doing Shershaah': Actor Sahil Vaid clarifies ‘shouldn’t have done the film’ statement

It’s been a few days since the release of Sidharth Malhotra starrer movie ‘Shershaah’. The film traces the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life serving the country in the 1999 Kargil War. While Sidharth essayed the role of Captain Batra, actor Sahil Vaid played the role of his close friend, Sunny. Now, talking to an online news portal, Sahil has clarified that he does not regret doing Shershaah at all, as was reported by a publication a few days back.

Speaking to India.com, Sahil clarified his previous statement and said, “I loved being part of Shershaah. I don't know why the article used the word 'regret'. I never used words 'regret doing Shershaah'. I don't regret doing Shershaah at all". Expressing what he actually meant in the chat, the Shershaah actor added: "My statement was that I was initially reacting that it was a small role. When I was eventually told that I will be doing a friend's part. I come from an army family and really wanted to do this film and play the part of a soldier, where I get to do some action. But I never ever said that I regret doing Shershaah. That was not my statement."

It was a few days back that Sahil talked to Zoom about his role in the film, and talked about asking the director to give him the role of a soldier, as he wanted to be part of the battle scenes. In that chat, Sahil had shared that people are not talking about what role he has played in the film. The Shershaah actor had previously told Zoom, “There are some really amazing actors who have worked in this movie, set aside their egos, and gone for smaller roles… agreed to do bit parts because they wanted to pay tribute to the late Captain Vikram Batra. That is why I did this movie as well and now I am realising I should not have done this movie, people are not even talking about what I have done in the film.” The publication however, shared the interview stating that Sahil ‘regrets’ being a part of the film.

Apart from Sahil, Shershaah stars many other actors in supporting yet pivotal roles. This includes the likes of Kiara Advani, Raj Arjun, Abhiroy Singh, Pranay Pachauri, Pawan Chopra, Himmanshoo A Malhotra, to name a few.

