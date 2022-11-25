'New Barca fan is born': How Barcelona showered love on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their little bundle of joy on November 6. Since then the baby girl has been trending on social media. Fans have been demanding the first picture of the little girl. However, the new parents on Thursday revealed the name of their daughter, Raha. In the announcement post, we can see a mini Barcelona jersey with 'Raha' written on the back. And today, the football club congratulated the couple and also shared their post on Twitter. FC Barcelona’s tweet:

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the club wrote, “Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona.” Alia has announced the name on her Instagram handle in which the couple was seen holding Raha. Her face was not very much visible. “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.” Take a look here:

Ranbir is known to be a fan of the Spanish football club, which is at the top of La Liga football this year. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor work front The actress will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. She will be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone, alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. Meanwhile, Ranbir will star next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be title film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pivotal role.

