‘New Beginnings’: Neha Dhupia announces family drama show based on mental health on World Mental Health Day

Neha Dhupia is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood. She stepped into the industry with Qayamat: City Under Threat and went on to deliver several other blockbusters. While the world celebrates Mental Health Day today, the actress has announced a family drama series on mental health also noting that it will mark her first OTT project. She also emphasized further the significance of conversations on mental health awareness.

Neha Dhupia announces family drama series based on mental health

As the 10th of October marks World Mental Health Day, actress Neha Dhupia chose the occasion to announce her upcoming family drama series, which will be based on mental health. Notably, the project will also mark her OTT debut as an actor who will delve into the intricacies of mental health conditions and will give a wide perspective on the tussles faced by those affected.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon, the actress put up a post with a caption that read, “To new beginnings…i am over the moon to be associating myself with my first ott project as an actor (I know, been a while :) and what a great day it is to share this … on #worldmentalhealthday…what I hold in my hands is a family drama that deals with mental health. . .Just us, Trying to make a difference thru the stories we tell.”

Neha delves into significance of conversations surrounding mental health

While the announcement had led Neha’s fans to be ecstatic, the actress has now also emphasized how crucial it is to discuss the issue openly. Urging individuals to seek support from peers and experts, she also mentioned how silence can lead to severe consequences. The actress went on to highlight the project's intent, which is to break the stigma surrounding mental health and provide a platform for understanding and healing.

"At this crucial juncture, it is imperative that we address this issue through the narratives we present. Our aim is to effect positive change, and I assure you that this project will stimulate greater dialogue surrounding mental health. I am genuinely thrilled to be part of this endeavor," noted Dhupia.



Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia to make her OTT debut with new series, calls it 'fun concept'; DEETS inside