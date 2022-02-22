New beginnings: Sanjay Dutt starts shooting for his next film 'Gudchadhi'

Sanjay Dutt is one of the best actors we have in our industry. It is always a treat for the fans to see him in any movie and they always love to see him on the silver screen. Well, Sanju fans here is a piece of good news for you all. Your wait to see the actor on the silver screen will soon end as he took to his social media recently to announce his next movie ‘Ghudchadhi’ that went on floors today.

The picture that Sanjay Dutt has posted on social media features him seated in a garden, practising yoga, much to the surprise of his fans, who can’t wait to see their favourite superstar back on the big screen. The actor can be seen wearing a light blue kurta over white pyjama on a Yoga mat in the garden. Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginnings. Appreciate your presence.”

Take a look:

Besides ‘Ghudchadhi’ to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, Sanjay Dutt will be seen locking horns as Adheera in Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’ slated to release on 14th April 2022. He also has ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in the pipeline. Shamshera will be headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor will be seen opposite him.

We bet this year is going to be quite exciting for his fans as there are a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline.

