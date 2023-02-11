New bride Kiara Advani rocks a HUGE diamond ring as she arrives in Mumbai with Sidharth Malhotra-PICS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot on 7th February, 2023 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. On the very same day, the couple shared pictures from their beautiful wedding ceremony. Fans couldn’t get enough of the dream-like pictures, and just yesterday, the couple shared a video from their wedding that left their fans gushing over the Shershaah couple. Post their wedding, Kiara and Sidharth hosted a reception in Delhi. Today, they left Delhi and arrived in Mumbai, a day ahead of their grand reception for industry friends. Pictures show Kiara and Sidharth walking hand-in-hand, and talking to each other as they posed for the paparazzi. Kiara was seen flashing her huge diamond ring, and it is simply unmissable! A closer look at new bride Kiara Advani’s MASSIVE diamond ring

Pictures shared by the paparazzi show Sidharth Malhotra looking dapper in a white kurta pyjama, while Kiara looked pretty in a yellow Anarkali kurta set with white embroidery. She paired it with a white sheer dupatta with a scalloped border. Kiara and Sidharth were seen greeting the paparazzi, and they also distributed sweets to them. If you look closely at the pictures, you’ll notice a huge solitaire diamond ring on Kiara’s finger. It looks absolutely stunning, and in case you missed it, check out the pictures below.

Kiara Advani’s customized kaliras featured her love story with Sidharth Malhotra On her wedding, Kiara Advani was seen wearing beautiful kaliras that featured elements from her love story with Sidharth Malhotra. Mrinalini Chandra, who customized the kaliras for bride, gave fans a closer glimpse of the bridal kaliras, and wrote that it featured stars, the moon, Sidharth and Kiara’s initials, butterflies, as well as a trinket with ‘Rome’ written over it. “Amidst stars, moon , couple initials & butterflies , there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief . This kalira was all heart!” she wrote.

