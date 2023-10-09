New bride Mahira Khan exudes royalty in her UNSEEN mehendi ceremony photos; ‘Right before we were…’

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan got married to her long time beau and businessman, Salim Karim. The internet has been going gaga over the wedding pictures and videos of the couple. The actress, who is also recognized for her stint in Bollywood movie, Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan, got married on October 1. The actress has been sharing the inside pictures from the pre-wedding rituals. Now, recently, Mahira posted some more dreamy pictures from her mehendi ceremony.

Mahira Khan shares some more enchanting pictures from her mehendi ceremony

Mahira Khan, today on Monday, shared some more enchanting wedding pictures. In her latest post, the actress gave a peek into her mehendi ceremony, which took place on September 29. The post was captioned, “Right before we were heading down.. Asim put a whole string of motias on my arm..just because.. he is Asim and I’m his mahiru.. forever InshAllah (purple heart emoji) Mehndi (Purple Heart emoji) 29.09.23”

For the Mehendi ceremony, Mahira looked gorgeous in a purple ethnic suit embellished with heavy pearl embroidery, accompanied by a beautiful dupatta. Exuding sheer royalty, the actress was all smiles as she walked in for the ceremony.

Have a look:



Fans couldn't stop gushing over Mahira Khan's post

The post shared by Mahira Khan won over the fans. Soon after they dropped heartfelt comments heaping praises on the newly-wed. A fan commented, “Sbse behtreen baat..doosri shadi pe bhi sb bht dil se khush hain..beta sath hai or hr function proper celebrate kiya jarha hai..Great message”, another fan wrote, “What style what class. No feela sheeka for her. Dulhan feels queen energy”

A third fan wrote, “beautiful. ... now this will become a trend.”

Yesterday, Mahira also shared a post on her social media from the inside pre-wedding shenanigans. In a series of endearing pictures shared, she was all smiles as she posed with her family and friends. The pictures exuding sheer happiness and love are enough to melt your heart. Nonetheless, in one of the videos, the actress was also seen joyfully grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s song, Maahi Ve from the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho.

About Mahira Khan

Mahira was earlier married to Ali Askari with whom she has a son, Azlan. The couple called it quits in 2015 and now nearly eight years after, Mahira got married for the second time with Salim Karim.

After being in a relationship for some time, the duo got married on October 1 at the Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Talking about Salim’s work front, he is a renowned name in the business world. Being a multifaceted entrepreneur, Salim is the CEO of Simpaisa.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mahira Khan dances to Shah Rukh Khan’s song Maahi Ve; gives peek into her pre-wedding celebrations