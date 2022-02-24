New bride Sheetal Thakur shares heartwarming PICS of her ‘homecoming’ with hubby Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey broke many hearts when he tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on the 18th of February. The couple had registered their marriage on the 14th of February, and they got married in a traditional way a few days later on the 18th. The intimate ceremony, which reportedly took place in Himachal Pradesh, was attended by their family members and close friends. Now, a few moments back, Sheetal took to her social media space and shared a gallery of pictures, thus treating fans and netizens to glimpses of her ‘homecoming’ after marriage. A few moments back, Sheetal took to Instagram and shared a slew of pictures from her Griha Pravesh. In the pictures, one can see a pot filled with rice grains to the brim. It also has a sacred thread tied around it and some money. In another picture, the aalta-stained imprints of the new bride’s feet on a piece of white cloth. Sheetal also shared a picture of the halwa that she must have cooked as her first meal for her in-laws after marriage. She also shared pictures of herself and Vikrant in their car. One can see the Mehendi and ‘chooda’ (red bangles) in her hands. Sharing these pictures, she captioned the post as ‘homecoming’. Take a look:

Yesterday, the newlywed couple was papped as they arrived for the screening of Vikrant’s upcoming film Love Hostel. Helmed by Shanker Raman, the film stars Vikrant, Sanya Malhotra, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Love Hostel will premiere on an OTT platform on the 25th of February.

