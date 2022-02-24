New bride Sheetal Thakur shares heartwarming PICS of her ‘homecoming’ with hubby Vikrant Massey
A few moments back, Sheetal took to Instagram and shared a slew of pictures from her Griha Pravesh. In the pictures, one can see a pot filled with rice grains to the brim. It also has a sacred thread tied around it and some money. In another picture, the aalta-stained imprints of the new bride’s feet on a piece of white cloth. Sheetal also shared a picture of the halwa that she must have cooked as her first meal for her in-laws after marriage. She also shared pictures of herself and Vikrant in their car. One can see the Mehendi and ‘chooda’ (red bangles) in her hands. Sharing these pictures, she captioned the post as ‘homecoming’.
Take a look:
Yesterday, the newlywed couple was papped as they arrived for the screening of Vikrant’s upcoming film Love Hostel. Helmed by Shanker Raman, the film stars Vikrant, Sanya Malhotra, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Love Hostel will premiere on an OTT platform on the 25th of February.
