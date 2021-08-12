New case filed against Gehana Vasisth, says she's facing trouble for supporting Raj Kundra.

On Thursday, Gehana Vasisth's anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. For the unversed, the actress has been under investigation for the adult film racket that surfaced in February 2021. With Raj Kundra's arrest, several murky details have come to the fore. Now, according to a report published in ETimes, a new case has been filed against Gehana Vasisth. She alleges that the case was filed as she is supporting Raj Kundra.

Gehana said, "All I want to say is that it hurts when you see the democratic right of an Indian taken away. He/she is not allowed to reveal his/her side of the story. We live in a democracy where every person has the right to speak and the right to put forth his points. It’s wrong when your freedom and democratic right is snatched away and you are told to say what they want to hear, and when the person refuses to toe the line and instead chooses to put his side across, you start filing cases against them. If one party has the right to put forward their side, then the other side also has the same right to speak. It has to be equal for all of us."

She also alleged that the Mumbai Police have turned the same women into witnesses whose numbers she had shared with them. "They have filed cases against me using the same women whose contacts I had shared with the cops as part of my cooperation in their investigation. But now, the same women have filed cases against me. I have supported the crime branch but now they are manipulating the women to turn them into victims and are filing cases against us."

Several women have reportedly in their statement to the cops stated that they were forced to shoot for adult film content. They also stated that they were threatened on various occasions. However, Gehana questioned why did the women stay silent until now.

"We take at least 10 days to shoot a film and there are about 60 people on the set. It’s a public place, and if are you forced to shoot, why do these victims return to the sets and complete the film. And why did the woman take so much time to file a complaint when she claims that she was forced to work?" Gehana asked.

She was earlier arrested in February and then released on bail. Currently, Raj Kundra is in judicial custody for producing and distributing pornographic content via the app Hotshots.

ALSO READ: Gehana Vasisth’s anticipatory bail application rejected by Mumbai’s sessions court