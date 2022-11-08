New dad Ranbir Kapoor gets clicked for the first time post welcoming his daughter with Alia Bhatt; Watch

On November 6, Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl to the family. They got married in April this year in an intimate ceremony and announced their first pregnancy in June. Alia delivered her daughter at 12.05 pm at H.N Reliance Foundation hospital. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were by her side during her delivery. The whole family is on cloud nine as they have been blessed with a baby girl. A while ago, the new daddy in town, Ranbir was spotted outside the hospital.

Ranbir was seen for the first time after welcoming his daughter. He was seen exiting the hospital in his car. The paparazzi stationed outside the venue captured him while he left the building. The actor didn't interact with the media though. On Monday, Alia and Ranbir’s close friend and director Ayan Mukerji was seen arriving at the hospital to meet their little one. Have a look:

Neetu Kapoor shares an update about her granddaughter

Recently, new grandmother Neetu was clicked outside her residence and looked all happy after the arrival of her granddaughter. She was seen interacting with the paparazzi and sharing updates about Alia and her daughter. Expressing her excitement, she shared, "I am very happy." When the paparazzi quizzed her if the baby girl looks more like Alia or Ranbir, Neetu said, "Abhi choti hai, aaj hi huyi hai. Toh fir pata nahi itna, but she is very cute." While giving an update on new mommy Alia's health, she shared, "Ekdum first class, absolutely okay. Everything is fine."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s official announcement

Alia shared a joint statement on Instagram to officially announce the arrival of their daughter. The couple penned a beautiful note that read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.” Have a look:

